Election Day doomerism was a bad bet. If you’ve spent any time in online spaces where liberals and leftists gather, you probably got your share of doomy takes on Election Day. Trump was going to unleash ICE on polling places! They’ll snatch people out of line! They’ll steal the vote. The Trump administration did deploy an unprecedented number of election monitors across the 50 states, and they got to sit there and watch the GOP get stomped. About the only hinky thing that happened at a polling place was the incident in Westchester County, where the paper on which the ballots were printed was too thick—a “you had one job” all-timer. The New York Times’ Jamelle Bouie spent a lot of time this year dismissing the doomers’ concerns, and this week, he was vindicated.

And what of Donald Trump? By all accounts, the White House was a grim place on Tuesday night. It’s fair to say that over the course of the evening, the president cycled through some toxic emotions, barracking his fellow Republicans and Fox News for the losses and bragging that if he’d been on the ticket, the GOP would have won in a “landslide.” By the end of the night, he was more subdued, announcing that he’d work with Democrats to achieve various nebulous deals. Then he woke up to learn that his vice president had shivved him, stating publicly that it was the Iran war that cost the Republicans the election. From here, who knows where Trump goes. Perhaps he’ll retreat into his various home decorating and monument-building projects. Maybe Stephen Miller will fill the vacuum Trump leaves behind. Trump’s a lame-duck president, but the gallery of goons he’s assembled could still make this a dangerous and daunting time in American politics.

Now the hard work begins. The Democratic Party is in an interesting place today. It won big last night, all across the country, running up vote tallies that were often mind-blowing. It also remains saddled with low approval ratings. The American people have extended their votes to Democrats, but not necessarily their affection. But Democrats will have a good chance to earn it over the next year. They’ll have to decide if dealmaking with Trump would be productive or damaging. They may actually want to have a stack of vetoes to point to in two years’ time, to tell voters that the next Democratic president will sign these into law. They’ll have to become more adept at using the modern media. And as I’ve said before, they need to get voters on board with packing the Supreme Court, whose 6–3 majority possesses a line-item veto on any kind of liberal governance. As TNR contributor Aaron Regunberg explains, the big looming debate is how big Democrats will go in the next few years to prove themselves.