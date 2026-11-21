“Dumbass” RFK Jr. Rescued Measles From Obscurity. What Horror Is Next?
Thanks to the Trump administration, America has seemed broken lately. But Kennedy’s malfeasance deserves more attention.
“You dumbass, your thing can’t be the measles! That can’t be your project: giving people the measles.” Thus quipped Saturday Night Live host John Mulaney, who used the back half of his monologue last weekend to savagely fillet Trump’s health and human services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Naturally, the bit riled up plenty of conservative commentators, for whom the sugar high of previous SNL host Shane Gillis referring to women who exercise as “whores” has apparently worn off, and soured them on stand-up comedy anew. Would that they might be angrier at the news that landed Kennedy in the proverbial hot seat. As The Wall Street Journal reported last Friday, the Trump administration notched another historic achievement when the United States lost the measles-elimination status it obtained in 2000—”a stunning reversal for a nation that has kept the vaccine-preventable disease at bay for decades.” It’s kind of axiomatic: If you don’t want Saturday Night Live to stunt on you for spreading measles, don’t spread the measles.
This news may have flown under the radar because nothing much was flying above the radar at the time: The measles news was overshadowed by the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop that left travelers stranded across the country. Well, not everyone was grounded: Department of Homeland Security head and public communications genius Markwayne Mullin told the nation that the ground stop was not “another 9/11” and then hopped a private jet to Baton Rouge to watch Lane Kiffin, the Bari Weiss of college football coaches, fumble away another LSU victory against the University of Texas. No one else in the Trump administration covered themselves in glory that weekend, as various members of his inner circle and Cabinet blamed the snafu on everything from copper wire to Joe Biden to trans people. The headline of the Drudge Report on Monday was “USA BROKEN.”
Our failings on the transportation front are in part down to the fact that the Department of Transportation is run by C-list reality-television entity Sean Duffy, who is more interested in telling people how to dress on planes than in making sure his department is adequately staffed to prevent those planes from crashing. But the role that Kennedy has played in “USA BROKEN” has been decidedly dogged and a lot more hands-on. Unlike Duffy, Kennedy has been clocked in, mainly to systematically cripple the nation’s ability to respond to measles cases, which as of Tuesday have “surged to more than 7,700 nationwide, with 13 deaths, the highest totals for both in nearly four decades.”
Those figures come from Tuesday’s blockbuster Reuters report detailing the extent to which Trump and Kennedy have essentially encouraged the spread of measles. Prior to Kennedy’s misrule, Reuters reports, the federal government used to respond to such outbreaks with a robust approach that combined vaccine education and the mobilization of experts to affected areas. Now, they report, officials have stopped promoting immunization and aren’t showing up to help. And it’s Kennedy’s quack hands on the rudder that are largely to blame.
The Reuters report is based on a comprehensive analysis of public health data from “13 states and New York City.” Overall, it confirms a “significant vaccination pullback for younger children under Kennedy’s watch in 2025 than during the pandemic and in any year since then.” Infectious disease experts who reviewed the report’s findings were alarmed, telling Reuters that “even small declines in vaccination rates can quickly translate into many more infections.” Anne Schuchat, who served as the principal deputy director of the CDC during Trump’s first presidential foray, said that “the absence of federal leadership in measles outbreaks” has been “particularly destructive,” and that it will “take years to reverse the public-health damage.” She added, “The worst is probably ahead of us.”
While Secretary of “War” Pete Hegseth has lately been the central figure in the postelection impeachment dramas, many have been calling for Kennedy’s head, as well. The National Nurses Union is one of the loudest voices in the fray, and the administration’s asleep-at-the-switch posture on the measles is the biggest reason why. STAT News columnist Paul Knoepfler concurs: The election of so many doctors and scientists to office makes these election results a “biomedical blue wave”—and with it comes a “unique opportunity” to send Kennedy packing. Chris Geidner, the writer of the LawDork newsletter, helpfully suggests that “each article of impeachment [should] be the name of every measles death.”
Impeachment is said to be on the radar for Democrats in the ascendence, according to a recent report for PBS News—but there is something of a hiccup as Democrats also, for reasons I cannot fathom, are trying to “court” members of the MAHA movement. Personally, I think anyone affiliated with this right-wing woo-wooery should either convert to the rational world or remain an albatross around the necks of the GOP. However, according to PBS, “members of the MAHA movement said they’re eager to work with Democrats to pass legislation on shared interests, like regulating pesticides and making school lunches healthier.”
Give unto me a break. Democrats should simply do both those things and mitigate Kennedy’s damage by any means necessary. And while a successful impeachment of Kennedy raises serious concern about who would succeed him—no Trump administration replacement is ever better than their predecessor—Democrats will have a 56-senator firewall against the confirmation of further whackadoos. (Though admittedly, one of those 56 will be the whackadoo-adjacent John Fetterman.)
The one thing we know for certain about the future is that there are dark days ahead. The ascension of Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff will, multiple reports suggest, reinvigorate Kennedy’s authority and the MAHA movement. “Next to me, Stephen Miller is the strongest MAHA supporter in the administration,” Kennedy posted on X. “It’s time to unleash the Kraken.” Unleashing the Kraken probably puts Democrats on the path to another blue wave in two years’ time, sure. But it also means that Kennedy is going to have a lot more time and opportunity to do what he does best: kill people.
This article first appeared in Power Mad, a weekly TNR newsletter authored by deputy editor Jason Linkins. Sign up here.