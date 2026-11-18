RFK Jr.’s CDC Buries Report on Measles Risks During Pregnancy
The agency’s director didn’t sign off on an alert, and it’s not clear why.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may have hidden a report on the risks of measles during pregnancy, according to The Washington Post. The report contains some of the first contemporary U.S. data on measles during pregnancy in decades, and is the first from the current outbreak that’s caused the U.S. to lose its measles elimination status.
Scientists at the CDC wanted to let doctors know about the new findings in September using its Health Alert Network. But the CDC’s director’s office didn’t sign off on the alert, and the scientists didn’t know why.
Timely alerts are paramount when dealing with measles contracted during pregnancy, said Kevin Ault, an ob-gyn at Penn State Health, to the Post.
“This analysis includes recommendations for treatment that some doctors said would have been useful to receive earlier because there is only a short window after an exposure to protect a susceptible pregnant woman,” Ault said.
The measles vaccine can’t be administered during pregnancy. With an alert, hospitals could have sought alternate treatment options, Ault said.
Now the findings have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine: Roughly 40 percent of the 19 babies born to mothers who had developed a measles rash within the previous two weeks were premature, compared to around 10 percent of overall U.S. births. Thirteen of the newborns had congenital measles when they were born. Eight were admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services did not address why the use of the alert system wasn’t approved months ago, according to the Post. She said that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CDC Director Erica Schwartz are taking “aggressive action to combat measles outbreaks and ensure clinicians have timely access to critical public health information.”