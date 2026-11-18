The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may have hidden a report on the risks of measles during pregnancy, according to The Washington Post. The report contains some of the first contemporary U.S. data on measles during pregnancy in decades, and is the first from the current outbreak that’s caused the U.S. to lose its measles elimination status.

Scientists at the CDC wanted to let doctors know about the new findings in September using its Health Alert Network. But the CDC’s director’s office didn’t sign off on the alert, and the scientists didn’t know why.