Senate Democrats: Get Your Stories Straight!

But Lander’s most important political actions in this past week had little to do with the mayoral election and more to do with the people he has worked tirelessly to serve—which brought him into direct conflict with the Trump administration when he was arrested and detained by ICE while accompanying a defendant out of an immigration court. Lander had, by then, quietly made it a habit to help defendants get into and out of the courtroom. That he had not bragged about this humble service to New York’s most vulnerable residents helped cement his integrity, and that he was taking these kinds of risks while running for office highlighted his courage. (Upon his release, he held a press conference joined by other mayoral candidates and took another jab at Cuomo for not being there.)

Most importantly, Lander joined a small pantheon of Democrats—including Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, California Senator Alex Padilla, and others—putting themselves in direct confrontation with Trump’s mass deportation policies. As I noted two weeks ago, conflict with Trump is inevitable and Democrats need to be more ready, willing, and able to get confrontational with the administration. And as Brian Beutler recently observed, Democrats’ willingness to fight seems to have a real yo-yo effect on Trump’s numbers. At the peak of the party’s confrontation over Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wrongful arrest and remanding, Beutler writes, “Democrats dragged Trump’s immigration approval underwater. Instead of viewing their quick success as an invitation to continue pressing their advantage, they viewed it as the perfect time to quit while they were ahead. Once they relented, though, Trump’s numbers floated back up.”

Over the course of the last two weeks, which featured nationwide anti-ICE protests and the arrests of Padilla and Lander, Trump has lost considerable ground—so much so that CNN data maven Harry Enten recently declared, “I think we can say that Donald Trump has lost the political battle when it comes to what has happened out in Los Angeles.” Even if the confrontational tactics of Democrats like Lander aren’t directly pushing these numbers down, the fact that Trump is so underwater on what the punditocracy presumed would be his best issue in perpetuity should only embolden Democrats to keep bringing the fight to Trump and his minions. Moreover, what Lander’s derring-do shows is that you don’t have to file lawsuits or pass bills—you don’t even have to win elections—to play a vital role in the anti-Trump resistance.