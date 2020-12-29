Workers of the Facebook, Unite!

“I think Facebook is hurting people at scale,” said a software engineer when he left the company in the summer . “I know that I have blood on my hands by now,” lamented a data scientist who policed political misinformation campaigns around the world for Facebook until earlier this year. Another data scientist, in a farewell note earlier this month, wrote of the “many internal forces propping up the production of hateful and violent content,” adding, “It also makes it embarrassing to work here.” And a product designer who also resigned this month said to his colleagues, “AI will not save us. The implicit vision guiding most of our integrity work today is one where all human discourse is overseen by perfect, fair, omniscient robots owned by Mark Zuckerberg. This is clearly a dystopia, but one so deeply ingrained we hardly notice it any more.”

Clearly, some Facebook employees are waking up to the dystopia around them. Once considered one of the best places to work in Silicon Valley, Facebook is facing—among many crises—an urgent problem of tumbling morale . Worker complaints from its middle ranks now leak to the media with regularity, and the recent documentary The Social Dilemma revealed that misgivings about the company’s influence in the world extend to well-compensated former executives. But such on-the-record discontent tends to surface only when an employee leaves; the ones who choose to stay typically keep their criticisms anonymous, for fear of violating Facebook’s no-leaks policy.