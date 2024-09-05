Why Musk and Trump’s Attacks on Kamala Harris Are Failing Miserably

Wednesday brought news that, once again, multiple hostile nations are attempting to influence a U.S. presidential election. The Department of Justice indicted two employees of RT, Russia’s state broadcaster, who are accused of paying $10 million to a Tennessee-based network of “heterodox” YouTube influencers to “pump pro-Russia propaganda and disinformation across social media to U.S. audiences,” in the words of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. (Some journalists have deduced that the unnamed network is Tenet Media, which features right-wing blowhards such as Dave Rubin, Benny Johnson, Tim Pool, and Lauren Southern.) Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that Iran has created several fake, but legitimate-seeming news websites aimed at tilting the race in Kamala Harris’s favor.

But Iran and Russia might not be the biggest sources of misinformation in the 2024 election. A month ago, the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate reported that false statements posted or reposted by Elon Musk on X—the social media platform that he has been slowly ruining since purchasing it two years ago—have been viewed a staggering 1.2 billion times. And Musk has only grown more brazen since that report was released. Over the weekend, he posted an AI-generated image of Kamala Harris wearing a red pantsuit and hat emblazoned with the hammer and sickle. “Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit!?” he tweeted. The post has been viewed more than 80 million times.

The fact that one of the world’s wealthiest people is using one of its largest social networks to spread lies to help Trump is obviously bad. And yet, there is a silver lining of sorts. Yes, Musk’s blatant propaganda has received more than a billion views, but it has also largely been inept—and there’s no evidence that anyone beyond his MAGA-pilled followers is buying it.



The threat is real. Musk may have reneged on a reported pledge to donate $45 million a month to Trump, but he has made clear that he intends to use his influence to elect Trump, whom he prefers for a host of policy and cultural reasons. He’s attempting to do so largely via dubiously sourced claims, outright lies, and pitiful attempts at humor on X, proving fears that he would turn the social network into a fever swamp of reactionary social and economic ideas are well-founded. “What Musk is doing is creating a sort of Colosseum-style spectacle of encouraging, amplifying and himself spreading disinformation,” Imran Ahmed, the CEO of CCDH, told NBC News last month.

For example, in late July, Musk posted an AI-generated advertisement with a voiceover in which a fake Harris said she was a “diversity hire” who doesn’t know “the first thing about running the country.” Both this video and the image of Harris in “communist” garb violated X’s policy on manipulated content; neither received a “community note” in which the social network’s users fact-check false posts.

