In Defense of the Bed-Wetting Liberal

Now that over seven million Americans have enrolled in Obamacare, everyone who dismissed the goal as wildly implausible has some reckoning to do. And the comeuppance isn’t just for right-wingers, though that’s certainly the most satisfying variety. When Obamacare looked like it was faltering last year, Democrats from Bill Clinton down to the lowliest backbenchers deserted the administration. Liberal pundits proclaimed Obamacare’s problems to be “much deeper than the Web site.” Heck, this magazine brooded that the stumbles were a “threat to liberalism” and that “bed-wetting,” Team Obama’s term for Democratic panic, was an “appropriate physiological reaction.” All of us have become fat targets for sterner liberals, who gleefully point out that “the bed-wetters were wrong,” in the words of Time’s Mike Grunwald. Contrary to our darkest fears, Grunwald recently tweeted, “A lame website did not destroy the case for government.”

Well, fair enough. But I'd still like to put in a few good words for bed-wetting.

Here’s the thing: If your side is going to be rigorous and empirical, a certain amount of bed-wetting is unavoidable. Things really were kind of dark last fall. Had the administration been more casual about fixing Obamacare, the program’s numerous problems really might have set it back for years. Yes, these warnings turned out to be off the mark. They may have even been a touch alarmist. But they certainly could have been right.

In fact—and this is really the point—the mere spectacle of so many prominent liberals wetting themselves clearly helped focus minds in the White House, which in turn helped ensure that the dysfunction got solved. You think several dozen Obama administration wonks didn’t wake up on October 25, the morning Ezra Klein published his 2,000-word exegesis on the failings of Obamacare, and think, “Holy Shit have we got a problem”? Not coincidentally (at least not entirely), the New York Times’ reported that “the sense of crisis and damage control inside the White House peaked on Oct. 30, as the president's top aides began to fully grasp the breadth of the political challenges they faced.”