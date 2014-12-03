If You Care About the Future of the Planet, the Next Two Weeks Matter

Next year’s international climate change conference in Paris represents the best shot for securing a global agreement on cutting carbon pollution—and avoiding the worst effects of climate change. But deals like that don’t come out of nowhere. Much of the groundwork will be laid in the next two weeks, at a less-hyped but critically important conference being held in Lima, Peru.

At the moment, climate change negotiators are unusually optimistic, because countries have made real progress in a matter of weeks. The U.S. and China reached a historic agreement to curtail emissions, while there have been new commitments to an international fund to fight climate change.

Whether that progress carries over to Lima, though, remains to be seen. The basic goal in Lima is to create a draft agreement that can be finalized and then signed in Paris. If everything goes as planned, negotiators will leave with a strong framework for an accord in hand, even if some of the details may change before they come together again.

But there are some pretty big issues still to be resolved. The European Union has pushed for a formal treaty, with legally binding targets. That’s not something the U.S. can probably do, since it would be difficult to get any Senate—let alone one under Republican control—to ratify it. That’s why the U.S.’s top climate envoy Todd Stern has touted the merits of New Zealand’s plan, which makes the actual emissions targets non-binding. The plan still requires countries make some sort of legal commitment to a schedule for emissions reductions—except it leaves the Senate out of it.