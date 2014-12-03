If You Care About the Future of the Planet, the Next Two Weeks Matter

Whether that progress carries over to Lima, though, remains to be seen. The basic goal in Lima is to create a draft agreement that can be finalized and then signed in Paris. If everything goes as planned, negotiators will leave with a strong framework for an accord in hand, even if some of the details may change before they come together again.

But there are some pretty big issues still to be resolved. The European Union has pushed for a formal treaty, with legally binding targets. That’s not something the U.S. can probably do, since it would be difficult to get any Senate—let alone one under Republican control—to ratify it. That’s why the U.S.’s top climate envoy Todd Stern has touted the merits of New Zealand’s plan, which makes the actual emissions targets non-binding. The plan still requires countries make some sort of legal commitment to a schedule for emissions reductions—except it leaves the Senate out of it.

Some of the other details being hammered out in Lima include transparency (in other words, how and when countries will report on progress) and process (what countries must do to review their own implementation efforts) .