Everything You Need to Know About Tuesday's Democratic Debate

Move over, Donald Trump. It's time for the adults to take the stage. The first Democratic primary debate, hosted by CNN and Facebook at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel, begins at 8:30 P.M. Eastern time on Tuesday, October 13. Five Democratic hopefuls will participate: Hillary Clinton, Senator Bernie Sanders, Martin O'Malley, Jim Webb, and Lincoln Chafee. Vice President Joe Biden has not officially declared his candidacy, but a podium will be added for him if he decides to join. Anderson Cooper is moderating, and Dana Bash, Juan Carlos Lopez, and Don Lemon will also be asking questions.

New Republic journalists have been covering the candidates for months (or, in Clinton's case, years). Here is a recommended reading list for each of the presidential hopefuls, in order of their latest poll rankings.

Hillary Clinton

Jamil Smith explained her shaky relationship with the Black Lives Matter movement. Rebecca Leber discussed her climate change plan. Rebecca Traister looked at Clinton's relationship with feminism. Brian Beutler showed how she's playing offense against the GOP. Suzy Khimm explored her relationship with the media and how she doesn't need to be likable or a "real person." David Dayen critiqued her proposed plan for financial reform.

Bernie Sanders

Chelsea G. Summers shared stories of Bernie Sanders' hippie past. Elizabeth Bruenig looked at how he courts evangelical voters. Suzy Khimm analyzed how he talks about race. Rebecca Leber wondered about his plans for climate action.