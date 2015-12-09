It’s crunch time for a climate agreement, and negotiators in Paris are preparing to work through the night to hammer out remaining differences before the conference officially ends on Friday. The draft text released Wednesday stands at a more readable 29 pages, down from the previous draft’s 43 pages. And yet, even though disagreements in the text were pared down about 75 percent since Saturday, the whole agreement is still up for debate—the first word all the way to the last technically appears in brackets.

The remaining issues center around what kind of long-term target the world settles on, and whether that includes a stricter goal of a 1.5-degree ceiling on warming. Finance, as well as loss and damage (how developed countries will assist vulnerable ones harmed by climate change), remain two of the sections with the most work to be done.

Paris has at least gotten this far. At the last major conference in Copenhagen, things by this point had “completely broken down,” says Michael Jacobs of the New Climate Economy project. “The text is cleaner than I thought it would be at this stage, and the mood is incomparably better than Copenhagen. But the issues that are clean in the text are the low hanging fruits, those that are not are higher up the tree.”

Here’s our progress report on COP21. Blue bars indicate progress toward the goals, compared to yesterday, red bars indicate backward momentum, and gray bars indicate no change:

Progress Report   December 9, 2015

Commit to cut carbon emissions significantly by 2030.

A COP21 agreement might actually strengthen the world’s resolve to keep warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius. Except, the world is already at 1 degree of warming above pre-industrial averages, so either 1.5 or 2 degrees is a tall order. Getting below that depends heavily on nations outperforming their goals for the next 15 years, and the agreement doesn’t do much policy-wise to set ambitions that high.

Establish reporting and transparency requirements.

The transparency section notably doesn’t have many brackets left in it, indicating greater agreement on this, compared to other areas of the text. However, it still includes a few different options for how to create a transparent framework, particularly on how it builds in flexibility for developing nations.

Create a payment system to finance climate adaptation.

Secretary of State John Kerry made a major announcement on Wednesday, doubling the amount of of U.S. funding for climate adaptation for developing nations to $800 million—though that might not be enough to placate nations like India who’ve demanded more aid in order to agree to other ambitious sections of the accord.

Put past disagreements aside.

A new coalition of more than 100 countries has formed, out of the 195 nations present at Paris. Called the “high ambition coalition,” it shows that there is broad consensus on at least one matter—79 African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries, as well as the U.S. and European countries, want an ambitious agreement. It doesn’t include China and India, however. Those differences are still reflected in the draft text.

Agree to return to the negotiating table regularly.

After disappearing from the text on Saturday, the new draft once again includes a 5-year review cycle that invites countries to “confirm or update” by roughly 2020 their climate goals. If countries are encouraged to review their current goals again by 2020, then they may find they can do more than originally promised before 2030.

Rethink the 2-degree target.

The emerging consensus is that COP21 could reaffirm the goal to hold global warming to under 2 degrees but also include an acknowledgement that warming over 1.5 degrees will be devastating to some parts of the world. In a press conference Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy Todd Stern said that “we need a recognition of 1.5 in the agreement” in the text.

