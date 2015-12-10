After an exhausting day of around-the-clock negotiations, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius released a new draft text for a global climate change agreement Thursday evening in Paris. This draft stands at 27 pages and 50 brackets, and reads much more easily than the heavily bracketed, 29-page version a day ago. Of course, there are some exceptions: There’s still as much uncertainty as ever surrounding how to define differentiation, long-term ambition, and finance.

Reporter to Laurent Fabius: How are we closer to a deal if the same issues remain unresolved? Fabius: "We are much closer." Walks away — Andrew Restuccia (@AndrewRestuccia) December 10, 2015

To turn this into a final agreement, the conference will reconvene with an informal model of negotiations, a South African process called an indaba, that is intended to move countries toward compromise.



“It’s time to come to an agreement,” Fabius said, emphasizing that he still hopes to deliver a final text tomorrow. “I think, dear friends, that we will make it.”

Here’s our progress report on COP21. Blue bars indicate progress toward the goals, compared to yesterday, red bars indicate backward momentum, and gray bars indicate no change: