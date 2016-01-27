The seventh Republican presidential debate takes place on Thursday, January 28, at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. The main debate begins at 9 p.m., preceded by the undercard debate at 7 p.m. You can—and should!—follow the New Republic’s live updates and analyses on our Minutes feed during both debates.

If you skipped the past few GOP debates, this is one to tune back in for. It’s the candidates’ last chance to wow voters before the Iowa caucuses on Monday, February 1. Plus, the lead-up to this showdown has already been marked by high drama.

Fox News is returning to host the event—a fact that stirred the drama—with Bret Baier, Chris Wallace, and Megyn Kelly (a.k.a. Trump Public Enemy #1), serving as moderators. On Tuesday, Donald Trump said he would boycott the debate, claiming the network has been unfair to him and citing a “wise-guy press release” from Fox that poked fun at the candidate’s demand to pull Kelly as a moderator. While the debate airs, Trump said he would be hosting an event for veterans in Des Moines.

The Trump-Fox feud started back in early August, when Trump accused Kelly and the network of treating him more harshly than the other candidates during the first debate. Now, Trump’s boycott is plunging the GOP primary field even deeper into turmoil—and Fox News, reportedly, into chaos.