As the New Republic’s Elizabeth Bruenig wrote, Sanders rightly “chalked his success in Iowa up to frustration with ‘a rigged economy’ in which most wealth has flowed to the top 1 percent.” His success in selling this message challenges the assumption that a candidate who calls himself a socialist cannot stand up to the formidable Clinton. In an early June Gallup poll, 47 percent of Americans said they would vote for a socialist, but among Democrats, this number rose to 59 percent.

After arriving in New Hampshire, Sanders declared, “We’re going to surprise a whole lot of people, just as we did in Iowa.”



Hillary Clinton Didn’t Get a Coronation, but is Still Looking Strong

At about 3 a.m. local time, the count in Iowa was finally done, and Clinton had eked out a narrow victory over Bernie Sanders.



The Clintons are reportedly disappointed with the result, but as the New Republic’s Alex Shephard wrote, even this narrow victory is important for Hillary. “If Sanders had beaten her decisively tonight, it would not only have given his surging campaign another boost, but fueled a narrative that 2016 was 2008 all over again.” Instead, the results reaffirm Clinton’s own viability as a candidate, giving her a cushion of delegates she can build on into March.



The near-draw in Iowa indicates better things to come for Clinton in primaries in the more racially diverse states of Nevada and South Carolina. Sanders couldn’t topple her in a state whose demographics—overwhelming white, less affluent, liberal—seem tailor-made to Feel the Bern. The broader Democratic electorate is likely to be much more favorable towards Clinton, especially given that she holds a massive lead over Sanders among black and Latino voters.



Clinton will probably face a loss in New Hampshire, where some polls show her trailing Sanders by half, but her campaign is robust enough (financially and in terms of popularity) to continue into March, where she expects to see big gains. Her campaign has been building a “political firewall” in the Southern states for months, and the close finish in Iowa doesn’t derail her plans so much as underscore the importance of those states.

Donald Trump Was Chastened but Not Ready to Bow Out

Trump once said that unless he won Iowa his campaign was “a big, fat, beautiful—and, by the way, a very expensive—waste of time.” For a man whose entire platform is based on the fact that he is the best and most popular—just look at his polling numbers!—this was a chastening experience. Suddenly it seemed Trump might be the thing he hated most—a loser.



But a second-place finish, which still nets him at least seven delegates, is completely respectable for any candidate, especially one that was fighting the ire of the establishment and depending on turnout from first-time caucus-goers. Even though so much of Trump’s stumping posited that he was sure to blow the competition out of the water, he joined the other “losers”—Bernie Sanders and Marco Rubio—in delivering a happy, optimistic speech at the end of the night. “We finished second and I want to tell you something: I’m just honored; I’m really honored,” he said. “I think we’re going to be proclaiming victory, I hope.”



The shift in rhetoric for the blustery Trump was remarkable—he said “thank you” a lot, and didn’t work in any easy shots at his “low energy” opponents. “Trump’s spin was telling,” wrote the New Republic’s Elspeth Reeve. “He’s spent his entire campaign selling himself as the overdog—‘very rich,’ ‘very good-looking,’ ‘very smart,’ and so on. With his second-place finish, he tried to claim the title of underdog.”



The question now is whether Trump’s calm in the face of defeat is a sign that he’s becoming a more mature politician—or whether he’s slowly losing interest.

