Super Tuesday Numero Dos on March 15 proved to be one of the most consequential nights of the 2016 primary season. On this episode, Greg Sargent of the Washington Post’s The Plum Line blog joins our host Brian Beutler to discuss the results, including big wins for frontrunners Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the final collapse of Marco Rubio’s campaign, and a new heir presumptive to the establishment crown, Ohio governor John Kasich, who won his home state primary. They also examine how both conservatives and liberals have been responding to seemingly unstoppable Trump machine.

In our second segment, President Obama announced his nomination to the Supreme Court, judge Merrick Garland of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Cardozo School of Law professor Kate Shaw joins the show to explain Garland’s jurisprudence and the political thinking behind the nomination. Shaw formerly clerked for Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, and worked in the President Obama’s White House Counsel’s Office. Which is all to say, we’re excited and lucky to have her on. Take a listen.

Further reading: