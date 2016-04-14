Remembering Legendary New Republic Cartoonist Vint Lawrence

Vint Lawrence, a cartoonist and former contributing editor at the New Republic, died on April 9 at 76. Lawrence lived a fascinating, multifaceted life: In the early 1960s, he served in Laos as a CIA paramilitary officer, where he helped organize a secret guerrilla war against communist forces. After returning to the United States in 1964, he abandoned a blooming career in government to become an artist. He caricatured everyone from Donald Trump to Leo Tolstoy, depicting them with a potent mix of both humor and honesty.
To mark his extraordinary life, the New Republic has compiled a number of his memorable illustrations for the magazine.
Donald Trump, 1988
Diana Ross, 1991
Leo Tolstoy, 1992
Leo Tolstoy, 1982
George Washington, 1989
Ronald Reagan, 1984
Barbara Bush, 1992
David Foster Wallace, 1997
Machiavelli’s prince, 1983
Bill Clinton, 1999
George H.W. Bush, 1988