Remembering Legendary New Republic Cartoonist Vint Lawrence

Vint Lawrence, a cartoonist and former contributing editor at the New Republic, died on April 9 at 76. Lawrence lived a fascinating, multifaceted life: In the early 1960s, he served in Laos as a CIA paramilitary officer, where he helped organize a secret guerrilla war against communist forces. After returning to the United States in 1964, he abandoned a blooming career in government to become an artist. He caricatured everyone from Donald Trump to Leo Tolstoy, depicting them with a potent mix of both humor and honesty.

To mark his extraordinary life, the New Republic has compiled a number of his memorable illustrations for the magazine.

Donald Trump, 1988







Diana Ross, 1991