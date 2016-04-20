This week on the podcast, New Republic film critics Tim Grierson and Will Leitch discuss the The Jungle Book, director Jon Favreau’s update to the 1967 Disney animated classic. Then, Grierson reviews two other new releases: Sing Street, an endearingly sweet coming-of-age tale from the director of the smash hit Once, and Green Room, a decidedly not-sweet (but still gripping) punks v. neo-Nazis thriller.



For the weekly Reboot segment, the guys re-watch the 1994 hit and “macho man-cry” inducer Shawshank Redemption, starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. If you review the podcast on iTunes and include the name of a favorite film, the guys might discuss your pick on their next episode.

Follow Grierson & Leitch on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit their site griersonleitch.com. To ask questions or comment about the podcast, email them at griersonleitch@newrepublic.com.