Our 10 favorite moments from the 2016 campaign.

It has been a terrible campaign that has debased us all and left an eternal stain on the American democratic tradition. But there were also moments so absurd that they transcended mere farce to enjoy a kind of comic immortality. Granted, these moments mostly occurred during primary season, when the Republican clown car took center stage and a Donald Trump presidency seemed less of an imminent threat. But as we wait white-knuckled for this campaign to finally come to an end, it’s worth revisiting this happier time. Here is a totally objective list of 2016’s best moments:

1) Jeb Bush tries to throw a snowball: A list of Jeb’s foibles alone would be virtually endless, but for me his inability to make and throw a snowball really stands out for its sheer haplessness.

2) Chris Christie jams Marco Rubio’s frequency: Christie’s story took a darker turn once Trump won the nomination, but he will also always be remembered as the hero who destroyed Marcobot’s candidacy by pouring cold water all over his motherboard.