How far Ivanka Trump has come! Only seven years ago she was tweeting about the Trump SoHo spa’s newest candle collection. Last year she was tweeting about how to make it work as an unpaid intern and how excited she was for Juicero. Now she is one of the most powerful, unelected people in the entire world.

The day before her father’s inauguration, Ivanka said it was “inappropriate” to speculate whether, in the absence of Melania Trump, she would become a de facto first lady. But in the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency, she has seized an even greater role, combining the informal, behind-the-scenes influence of a first lady with a wide-ranging public portfolio. She is the most powerful Trump in the country beside the president himself. Donald Jr. has kept a low profile, in an unsuccessful attempt to hide the fact that his family is profiting enormously from controlling the White House. Melania, Barron, and Melania’s cyber-bullying campaign have disappeared into the penthouse of Trump Tower. Ivanka, meanwhile, has spent the last 100 days leaning into her nebulous role at the White House. As Anna Merlan rightly warned in Jezebel in November: “Don’t Take Your Eyes Off Ivanka Trump for One Fucking Second.”

But despite her clout within the White House, not to mention the dark cloud of corruption that follows her wherever she goes, Ivanka Trump has largely been able to avoid the worst of the criticism that has been levied at her father and his cronies. In fact, she can count on the likes of Chris Cillizza to come to her defense, with the CNN pundit arguing that it is “poor form” to boo Ivanka for defending her father’s abysmal record on women’s rights. Facing a White House packed with unsavory characters, it is as if the Washington press corp needs to manufacture at least one person who is not so bad. It doesn’t hurt that, as a young woman, Ivanka offers a contrast to the predominant image of Trump, who is constantly surrounded by old white men.

As the power of the Steve wing (Bannon and Miller) of the administration has waned, the wing led by Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner has been in ascendance. In three months time, Ivanka has gone from being an unofficial adviser attending meetings with foreign dignitaries, to an unofficial adviser with an office in the West Wing with security clearance and government-issued communication devices, to an official, unpaid federal employee.

