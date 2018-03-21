Facebook has faced plenty of scandals in its 14 years of existence, from its legal battles with the Winklevoss twins to its cozy relationship with authoritarians like Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines. But recent revelations about the improper acquisition of tens of millions of Facebook users’ data by Cambridge Analytica, the data firm that worked closely with Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, may be its most serious challenge yet.

On Monday, Facebook shed over $60 billion in market value as its stock price tumbled amid calls in both America and Britain for greater regulation. Facebook’s response may have exacerbated its problems. Its defense—that Cambridge Analytica’s activities do not constitute a “data breach”—has only drawn attention to the laissez faire way in which the social network profits from its user data. Its top executives, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, meanwhile, are nowhere to be found.

There were tremors throughout the tech world that a reckoning could be coming not just for Facebook, but also other data-hoarding giants like Google, Amazon, and Netflix. On Monday, their stocks fell, as if tethered to Facebook’s. But they regained their former momentum on Tuesday, when they decoupled from Facebook’s market plunge. (Uber, which also had a very bad day on Monday, is not publicly traded.)

But these companies are not out of the woods yet. While regulatory action, if it comes, will likely be focused on Facebook, the repercussions could be seismic—especially if these companies continue to recklessly collect data from their users.

