“It’s not at all unusual for the justices to be at loggerheads over these divisive cases,” Vladeck explained, “but one wonders if at least some of these disputes (especially partisan gerrymandering) have not only provoked back-and-forth drafts of vitriolic opinions, but also efforts by justices to broker compromises that might, in turn, require the court to go back to square one.”

The partisan-gerrymandering cases in particular—there are two—appear to be causing major headaches for the court this term. The court heard oral arguments in Gill v. Whitford, a potentially landmark case on the constitutionality of Wisconsin’s warped state legislative maps, on October 3. As of this week, it’s one of the earliest argued cases from this term that’s still undecided.

The justices subsequently gathered in March to hear oral arguments in Benisek v. Lamone, which centers on an aggressively redrawn congressional district in Maryland. At those oral arguments, it became apparent that while the justices largely agreed that partisan gerrymandering needed to be reined in, they hadn’t yet reached any common ground on how to do it.

It’s not just opinions that are running behind. Other matters before the Supreme Court have also been delayed, Vladeck said. In Azar v. Garza, the Trump administration has petitioned the court to toss out a lower federal court’s ruling that allowed an undocumented immigrant minor to obtain an abortion while in federal custody. (Courts allow abortion cases to proceed even after the pregnancy ends because the appellate process is longer than the human gestation period.) The justices began weighing the administration’s request in December, but haven’t taken any action.

The annual number of Supreme Court majority opinions since 1946. supremecourtdatabase.org

The court also took months to deliberate over whether to take up Hidalgo v. Arizona, the latest case to question whether the death penalty should be abolished. The court first considered it in a November 1 conference, but ultimately didn’t decline until March 19. Justice Stephen Breyer, joined by justices Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan, issued only a brief statement accompanying the decision that left the door open to future challenges.

Individual personalities may also be playing a role. “My sense is that there is an increased focus on consensus under Roberts that wasn’t there under [former Chief Justice William] Rehnquist and possibly not even during Roberts first few years as chief,” Feldman said, pointing to the slowing pace throughout Roberts’s tenure. “This could delay the process, especially in cases with close voting splits.” Also, Gorsuch’s arrival—or perhaps more importantly, Scalia’s absence—may have upset the court’s routine.

Another factor in the court’s slow pace is that the justices have been taking up fewer cases in recent years. The justices receive thousands of petitions for review each year, but take up only a small percentage of them for full consideration. “The lowest number of signed majority opinions in a term since 1946 was 61 in 2016, followed by 62 in 2015, and 64 in 2011,” Feldman said. “We are going to end up around those numbers this term as well.”

That’s a sharp decline from the 1983-1984 term, the court’s postwar high-water mark for output, when it heard 153 cases. But taking up fewer cases isn’t necessarily a bad thing, Feldman noted. “Perhaps this is related to the justices aging, and the justices might say that they are spending more time poring over each case and writing the opinions,” he said. “I think it’s more likely that the output is related to the court adjusting to this lighter workload to better space their work out across the term.”

As the court nears the end of its term in June, observers will get a clearer picture of the divisions behind the delays that have shaped an unusual and historically slow term. Conclusive answers will have to wait a few decades longer. “Whatever the cause,” Vladeck said, “we may not find out for generations—until the current justices’ internal papers are released.”