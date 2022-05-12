In Happening, Unwanted Pregnancy Derails a Life

An abortion film, with its too-fast-yet-too-slow narrative time, is inevitably as tense and nauseating as a certain kind of thriller, and it has an existentialist bite: The protagonist is menaced from within and without (“He’s gotten strong,” the abortionist tells Anne, in the cool appraising tone of a respectful adversary); the situation worsens steadily, with or without action. The small, cumulative horrors of Anne’s experience, the mundane, extended suspense, and her continually frustrated efforts to cut through the misogynistic netting around her, so ubiquitous that almost no one else seems aware of it or able to imagine its absence, made me think of The Assistant, Kitty Green’s quiet, insistently creepy portrait of a workplace dominated by a Harvey Weinstein figure. Happening feels contemporary in its style and its subtle flattening of historical time, even as it attempts to portray a set of circumstances specific to the 1960s. (Not all the circumstances, alas: Two U.S. state governors signed abortion bans into law the week I filed this piece.)

The film marks the weeks of Anne’s pregnancy in title cards. She and her friends spend early scenes adjusting each other’s bra straps and hemlines to look sexier for a night out dancing, sharing the last piece of chewing gum, or chanting their conjugations in unison on the sun-bleached grass, until her unfortunate loss of the social game they’re all forced to play begins to isolate her. The friends pull away; the teacher who sees Anne as promising enough to teach herself is offended by her sudden, unexplained inattention. There are an enormous number of classroom scenes, seemingly to underline what missing or flunking the exams would mean for Anne, whose former factory-worker parents run a small-town bar-cum-store.

The young man who impregnated Anne feels no obligation to help, though he is still keen to take her on vacation with his friends, the children of doctors and lawyers, so long as she makes herself agreeable. “Same old insolence,” he says when she doesn’t comply. “Think that’s how to solve life’s problems?” She retorts: “I solve them as best I can.” The portrayal of class, though, feels both less rich and less stark here than in Ernaux’s book. “If I don’t pass these exams, I’ll be on a tractor next year,” one of the girls says. Anne’s mother slips her cash for books and later slaps her for asking: “What do you know about exams?” But we don’t see anything like the moment in the book following Ernaux’s hospitalization for loss of blood after she finally gets an effective abortion: A nurse reprimands her for failing to let the doctor know that she was “like him”—a university student, a person worthy of respect, rather than the loose little nothing he’d assumed. The doctor, having yelled an obscenity at her in the operating room, is outraged at being so misled.