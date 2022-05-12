In Happening, Unwanted Pregnancy Derails a Life

The sense of dividedness from prior selves that nonetheless remain vividly accessible is part of the moment-by-moment drama of reading Ernaux. And the related tension between knowing that an experience is commonplace and being wretchedly alone in it is likewise one she sustains brilliantly in Happening, her 2000 book about that unwanted pregnancy that nearly derailed her life. Ernaux gives the process of writing a book as much visceral urgency and substance as anything else she describes—any fundamental separation of the writer from people just getting through the day is erased in her work, because she’s able to connect her artistic desires and struggles to the mind-body problems we all have.

An alienated claustrophobia—you can’t believe it could really be happening to you and you can’t make it stop—pervades Audrey Diwan’s film adaptation of Happening, which won the Golden Lion at Venice last year. Diwan resists the temptation to use Ernaux’s first-person narration in voice-over, relying instead on the vividness of the physical and social observations she recorded: Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a student in the northern port city of Rouen, standing over a dorm toilet and trying to screw up the courage to hack through her umbilical cord with scissors; the fear and loathing she inspires in the doctors she approaches for help, and the tricks they employ to keep her pregnant; Jean (Kacey Mottet Klein), the fellow student she hopes will introduce her to other women who have had the procedure—he first tries to sleep with her, since there’s “no risk” for the time being. Still, the film forgoes some pungent period detail: Its Jean, for instance, is single, whereas the real-life version makes his “pragmatic” move on Ernaux while his wife, having served rabbit stew for dinner, is out on an errand and their toddler wails in the next room.

Diwan’s most striking decision comes in the anxious, sinister angles and movements of her camera. We hover behind or beside Anne, often watching the action from just over her shoulder, like a surveillance camera zoomed all the way in. Sometimes this makes it feel as if Anne’s crimes, her shameful attempts at a forbidden autonomy, are catching up with her: No one else has quite figured out that she is swiping food from the communal refrigerator, vomiting in the toilets, concealing her altered figure in the showers—but we, the audience, see it all. At other times, it’s as though we ourselves are the villain of the piece, creeping inexorably up on her. But most often I had the eerie, impossible feeling that the perspective I was being offered was Anne’s: my own body perceived at an uncomfortably close angle yet in sharp focus, entrapping me, while other people’s lives outside went fuzzily on; seeing what I saw without fully inhabiting myself, so that I couldn’t influence the course of events at all.