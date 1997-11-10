Wlien Amber, a divorcee, goes to law for visitation rights with her son and loses, her heartache doesn’t quite reach us. Who would want a child to spend much time in her environment? Yet, despite the film’s distance from us, we are held. In part, of course, there’s the sexual titillation: whether or not we’re sated with porn, the way that those films are made still catches us. Mostly, however, our interest seems to connect with a shift in standards. Moral criteria have been replaced by stylistic ones.

To put it another way, if Boogie Nights were poorly made and acted, its materials would make it intolerably tawdry. But it’s so well done that we keep watching. Film historians may already be at their computers, tapping away at this transition from the sin-suffer-repent of the past to the contemporary acceptance of almost anything if it’s sufficiently well made. Of course there have been precedents in other arts for centuries. (Why is Courbet’s The Origin of the World, a depersonalized closeup of female genitalia, hung in a museum instead of being copied and sold with Hustler? Because it’s beautifully painted.) Now this license through quality reaches the most widely seen art on earth. What does this transition imply or—dread word—forebode? Tune in next century.

As is, Boogie Nights dazzles along. Two scenes stand out memorably. After Amber loses her plea for her son, she is in her lush bedroom talking with Rollergirl, who has problems of her own. The younger one, in tears, says she needs a mom, and the older one (not that old) hugs her as they cry and nestle together. The suggestions in this well-written scene are subtle and evocative. And there’s a long scene toward the end where Eddie, temporarily in money trouble, takes part in a drug delivery and robbery. The place is the home of the rich Rahad Jackson, who is on a giggling high throughout, in his briefs and open robe. The scene is punctuated by the firecrackers that his Chinese companion keeps setting off; and the inevitably bloody outcome hovers invisibly in the air waiting to materialize. The whole scene plays like an insane ballet.

Anderson directs throughout with verve and fluency. His very enthusiasm spurs his talent to carry him over dangers. For instance, the several wild parties. Little is deader on screen than most wild parties, but Anderson makes them smooth, hip bacchanals, with variegated people winding through on their hedonistic way.