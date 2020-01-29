There’s Nothing More American Than Native Mascots

For a slimier owner, like Washington’s Daniel Snyder, this entails hiring pretendians and Native people alike to throw at the press as proof that all Natives are pro-mascot. It also means relying on the media to botch the kick on not just one, but two polls that allowed people who only self-identify as Native to have a say on the matter. For less ostentatiously awful team owners, as in the cases of Kansas City and MLB’s Atlanta Braves, being confronted with the mascot question means putting out statements about being “engaged in meaningful discussions” while not actually doing anything. (And depending on how deep you want to dive down through the levels of violence against Native peoples that exist in this particular medium, the history behind the “49ers” team name is rooted in a much more physical form of violence—that of the 1849 California Gold Rush, in which the colonizers flocked to the West Coast and slaughtered tens of thousands of Natives in search of profit.)

But to look only at the professional teams, with billions at their back, is to ignore the central issue: For many Americans, having these mascots in place is important to their identity and their culture. The Native mascot functions as a seal of approval for the Americans who support it, an ode to their belief that this land is fairly theirs. It is the manifestation of a century of lies told to schoolchildren, about how this country was not built on stolen land and Native blood but slowly ceded through fair trades with The Indians. Any attempts to deviate from this belief system will be met with resistance. So much rests on it.

You can see this at play in the justifications of lawmakers and team owners: Just last week, Utah State Representative Rex Shipp introduced a resolution that “discourages removing names, images, and symbols of Native Americans and other indigenous people from schools or places.” The issue rose to his attention after a high school in his district voted last year to drop its “Redman” nickname. In trying to explain his position—of limiting the free speech of the Native opposition—Shipp tried to convince The St. George Spectrum & Daily News of the same tired lie about honor: “Most people I know in this area and other areas feel it’s an honor to be called by that name and when the high school originally did that, it was to honor the Redmen and their history.”