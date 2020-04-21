The Urgent Message of Negative Oil Prices

For the first time ever, oil is trading at negative prices after plummeting sharply yesterday. In other words, because it costs money to store and transport oil, drillers—and, specifically in this case, those of West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI)—are now having to pay pipeline and storage companies to take product off their hands as space for storing excess oil runs out fast. This might be the greatest crisis to face the oil industry since there’s been an oil industry, and no one in power seems to have a plan for what to do about it.

This didn’t come out of nowhere. American shale drillers had been gorging on debt since just after the last crash, which landed them low interest rates and cheap, free-flowing credit. Most, though, have never turned a profit. Much of the oil extracted in the United States and which allayed fears of Peak Oil more than a decade ago is far more costly than what’s produced in Middle East, requiring big up-front investments of capital on wells—in the case of shale—that dry up after a few years. 42 exploration and production companies went bankrupt in 2019, representing a total debt load double that of firms that went bust the year before. The famously unprofitable sector was already looking at $24 billion worth of bonds maturing by 2024, and had for the most part lost access to Wall Street creditors. Energy markets were already faltering back in January as coronavirus shut-downs ate into usually heavy demand in China, and it hasn’t been a secret that the energy sector carries a corporate debt load higher than any other.

For all the primary-season talk about the big, ambitious climate policy that’s needed—namely the Green New Deal—discussion of the festering situation in oil markets has been pretty muted. That’s thanks in part to the mountains of fossil fuel and private utility funding that flows through university climate and energy centers, which constrains the kind of conversations happening in think tanks and academia. The types of experts who end up shaping the climate conversation in Washington and advising Democratic presidential candidates aren’t necessarily shills for the fossil fuel industry, but do tend to focus far more on building the stuff we want (clean energy) rather than figuring out how to get rid off what we don’t (fossil fuels). We need to do both. So-called supply-side policy—how to keep fossil fuels in the ground—has been mostly off the table, with the loudest and most persistent calls coming from largely indigenous-led movements to stop fossil fuel infrastructure like the Keystone XL pipeline. It’s worth remembering, too, that the Obama administration—the status quo much of the party seems eager to return too—pursued an “All of the Above” energy approach which actively supported shale drilling as an alternative to coal. The Obama administration gave fracking a market-changing boost in 2015 by lifting the crude oil export ban. Many of Joe Biden’s top energy advisors, who were involved in that work, have since either collected checks from or worked directly for the industry. Progressive groups, including the Sunrise Movement, have called for him to change course and pledge not to hire anyone back who’s been a fossil fuel industry employee.

Still, it’d be hard to argue that progressives are well prepared for this moment. Many have spoken out against an oil and gas industry bailout as part of a Covid-19 response, but when discussing recovery packages for the coronavirus-driven recession largely haven’t addressed the just transition already needed for workers in the shale sector and the diffuse array of people and communities bound up in it. Data from the oilfield service company Baker Hughes released last week finds that the number of active rigs in the U.S. has dropped by a third in the last last month, and Rystad Energy predicted late last month that 1 million oil workers could lose their jobs this year.