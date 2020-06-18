Trump’s Ineptitude Keeps Dream Alive for DACA Recipients

The administration, for its part, argued that the courts had no standing to review what amounted to prosecutorial discretion on their part. In June 2018, then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen released a second memo outlining the administration’s rationale for ending the program after a federal court in D.C. held that DHS’s decision could be reviewed by the courts. While she reiterated the department’s belief that the program was on shaky legal footing, she also raised other non-legal rationales. The plaintiffs, however, argued that while the government has the power to end the program, it is also bound by federal law to do so in a reasonable manner. Nielsen’s ex post facto justifications, they argued, highlighted the original memo’s flaws instead of curing them.

At oral arguments last November, the court’s conservative bloc signaled it would side with Trump’s efforts to wind down DACA sooner rather than later. “What good would another five years of litigation over the adequacy of that explanation serve?” Justice Neil Gorsuch asked Ted Olson, who argued on behalf of DACA recipients. The court’s liberals, for their part, showed greater skepticism towards the administration’s shifting rationales. The justices also appeared mindful of the consequences of their ruling. While questioning Solicitor General Noel Francisco, who represented the administration, Justice Sonia Sotomayor paraphrased the government’s argument in court as saying that “this is not about the law; this is about our choice to destroy lives.”

Writing for the court on Thursday, Roberts rejected the administration’s assertion that the courts could not review the matter, noting that DACA itself was “more than simply a non-enforcement policy.” He then rejected DHS’s arguments on the merits as well. By resting its decision to unwind DACA solely on Sessions’ perfunctory analysis, Roberts found that the department made key errors about the program’s legality. Since that analysis largely focused on whether extending benefits like Medicare and Social Security through DACA would be lawful, Roberts wrote, DHS did not offer a rationale for scrapping DACA’s protections against deportation. “That omission alone renders Acting Secretary Duke’s decision arbitrary and capricious,” he wrote.

Wading through the Trump administration’s sloppiness is a familiar role for the chief justice. Last year, he delivered the fifth vote and the fatal blow to the Department of Commerce’s efforts to put a citizenship question on the 2020 Census. While the Justice Department claimed that the question was necessary to enforce the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the move’s challengers claimed it was a pretext to reduce non-white participation rates. Roberts, perhaps influenced by the late discovery of files from a Republican strategist that validated the challengers’ arguments, concluded that the government’s rationale “seems to have been contrived.” The Census forms were later printed without the question on them.