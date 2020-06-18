Trump’s Ineptitude Keeps Dream Alive for DACA Recipients

Thursday’s ruling does not ensure DACA’s survival in the long term. It merely offers the Trump administration another chance to shut it down in a more lawful manner. But that process will likely extend past the November election, once again placing the fates and fortunes of the immigrants colloquially known as the “Dreamers”—because of the Dream Act that was devised to provide a legislative solution to this predicament—on the ballot in November. Polling regularly shows that large majorities of Americans want to provide DACA recipients with a pathway to citizenship. The Supreme Court has effectively given them a chance to prove that they mean what they say.

The case, Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California, can be traced back to the Obama administration’s decision to create the DACA program in 2012. Congress had long debated legislative measures to provide permanent legal status to Dreamers without success. The White House eventually opted to provide what it described as a “temporary stopgap measure” by invoking the executive branch’s discretionary powers to prioritize immigration enforcement. Dreamers, the administration argued, were far from an urgent target. “They are Americans in their heart, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper,” Obama said when announcing the policy.

To receive temporary legal status, DACA applicants had to meet a set of age- and education-related criteria and lack a criminal record. Successful recipients could then secure work permits, reenter the United States if they temporarily left it, and avoid deportation proceedings. The protection lasts for up to two years, though it can be renewed as long as the recipient remains eligible. Two years later, Obama announced the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans program, or DAPA, to shield millions of undocumented immigrants whose children were U.S. citizens or green-card holders.