Ronan Farrow Is Not a “Resistance” Journalist

Smith doesn’t address this directly, but what are currently regarded as the rules of reporting on rape can work against the person coming forward. As Vox reporter Laura McGann described it recently, the publication of such stories requires “extraordinary amounts of evidence,” and “not just consistent corroboration but oftentimes multiple stories, stacked on top of each other.” An allegation may be true, but that’s not enough to get to publication. And what’s regarded as corroboration can be subjective. Is there a specific number of people that someone should have shared their story with contemporaneously? How much of that story did someone have to reveal to them? How much can their story and their witnesses’ stories change over time? There is not—and it is difficult to imagine how there would be—an industry-wide standard for this. In fact, these kinds of rules for reporting on sexual violence have been the subject of much debate since the Weinstein stories in The New Yorker and The New York Times. There is a growing acceptance, among some journalists, that reporting on sexual violence means negotiating three sometimes competing things: the demands of rigorous investigative work, the difficulty of producing airtight accounts of trauma that subjects may have minimized at the time as a way to cope and move on, and the needs and realities of those subjects in the face of such a story being published.

Investigative journalism’s roots are partly in stories about sex, the law, and abuses of power. Men collecting what they considered evidence of sexual violence against women helped define muckraking, as Gretchen Soderlund details in her book, Sex Trafficking, Scandal, and the Transformation of Journalism, 1885–1917. These men, like George Kibbe Turner at McClure’s, seized national attention and inspired high-profile prosecutions with their exposés of the allegedly new phenomenon that Progessive Era reformers called “white slavery”—prostitution. They were “new journalism” when it actually was new, the first decade of the twentieth century, the first time there was a national media in the United States. And their work, far from being received by all as unadulterated journalistic truth, kicked off intense debate, including in the pages of The New York Times.



At first, writes Soderlund, the paper shied away from following up on Turner’s popular stories of girls sold into brothels—muckraking was not their style—until a new district attorney launched an undercover investigation through which the paper could “discover” the story itself (“White Slave Traffic Shown to Be Real,” April 30, 1910). The Times faithfully covered the ensuing trial, but when it found that the women had largely sold sex of their own accord, the paper looked as untrustworthy as the muckrakers. “The public relations solution to this predicament,” Soderlund writes, “was to portray the Times as a detached observer and recorder of a story that was in the midst of unraveling, while projecting a retrospective delight that ‘reason’ had prevailed over anecdotal sensationalism.” The story was no longer about women who were or weren’t forced into brothels but about which reporters ought to be believed—the Timesman or those muckrakers who led their readers astray. The paper’s “detached observer” role was cemented.