Ronan Farrow Is Not a “Resistance” Journalist

In his latest column in The New York Times, Ben Smith has made a bold allegation against perhaps the most famous investigative journalist in America. Ronan Farrow’s reporting on sexual violence and related abuses of power, he writes, has sometimes failed to “follow the typical journalistic imperatives of corroboration and rigorous disclosure.” Smith raises questions about whether Farrow did the necessary legwork—“the painstaking task of tracking down friends and neighbors a traumatized victim may have confided in soon after the assault, to see if their accounts align with the victim’s story and to give it more—or less—weight”—to confirm two women’s allegations of sexual assault (one against Harvey Weinstein, the other against Matt Lauer). And he uses these examples—which Farrow has contested, and so have others involved in Farrow’s reporting at The New Yorker—to bolster his overarching allegation that Farrow writes to tell a convincing story, not necessarily to tell you what he knows with certainty.

“He delivers narratives that are irresistibly cinematic—with unmistakable heroes and villains—and often omits the complicating facts and inconvenient details that may make them less dramatic,” Smith writes. But this lack of precision, at least in Smith’s view, is about more than just Farrow: “His work, though, reveals the weakness of a kind of resistance journalism that has thrived in the age of Donald Trump: That if reporters swim ably along with the tides of social media and produce damaging reporting about public figures most disliked by the loudest voices, the old rules of fairness and open-mindedness can seem more like impediments than essential journalistic imperatives.”

It’s true that Farrow’s reporting has landed so forcefully in part because the media is in the midst of renegotiating its relationship to movements like #MeToo. That also includes a sincere reevaluation of how we report on rape. What, for instance, constitutes enough “corroboration” to go to print? After all, Smith isn’t saying Farrow got the story wrong; he’s claiming that Farrow wasn’t forthcoming about his efforts to confirm what two people knew about two women’s allegations. How to fairly, thoroughly report on sexual assault is a live debate, and it extends beyond Farrow. That shouldn’t get lost in debating Farrow’s alleged sins of journalism.

It is hard to characterize Farrow’s work as aligned with anti-Trumpism.

Though Smith may have meant “the resistance” more broadly, it is hard to characterize Farrow’s work as aligned with anti-Trumpism: Of the investigations that produced the greatest impact, Farrow’s subjects were liberal Democrats. In March, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years for committing a first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape. Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned three hours after the publication of Farrow’s story with Jane Mayer, in which four women said he physically abused them. Weinstein and Schneiderman were supporters of Trump’s former opponent, current resistance heroine Hillary Rodham Clinton. It may feel now, nearly three years later, that Weinstein was a “public figure most disliked by the loudest voices,” but at the time, he was still defended as a kingmaker, even if he had a bad “temper.” Schneiderman’s reputation was built in part on his professed commitment to challenging sexual violence. He had sued the Weinstein Company for alleged complicity in Weinstein’s harassment and abuse, and he called the #MeToo movement a “critical national reckoning.”

