The Unmattering of Black Lives

We still have the grainy black-and-white photos of Mary Turner—a pregnant Black woman who was lynched in May of 1918, whose husband had been lynched just days before—as reminders of the very specific history of terrorism in our country. It’s a terrorism that snuffed out the lives of men, women, and children as an expression of state-sanctioned racial murder.

We tend to elide the still-living legacy of racist predation with the comforting reflection that we no longer live in an era in which the cost of voting could be death, when the first stirrings of Black economic self-sufficiency on Black Wall Street triggered a vengeful white backlash that left it in smoldering ruins, when race riots and lynchings could erupt with a devastating suddenness that left an entire group targeted and terrorized, and when the national government utterly relinquished the fate of its Black citizens to the tyranny of white dominion. But this complacent line drawn between then and now is a fiction. The shock of modern-day racial terror is the forced return to a supposedly bygone era, and the resurgence of a cultural milieu that was largely defined by feasting on Black life. The random victimization of Black Americans by this suffocating past echoes the forced relocation of ancestors uprooted from their homes and lives to serve as beasts of burden tasked with building the wealth of America. And this selfsame senseless unmattering of Black life makes these deaths among all others exceptionally intolerable.

Of a larger piece with this unmattering of Black lives lost through state violence is the sacrifice of Black Americans via the stealth victimization of our bodies through radical disparities of health and wealth. We are witnessing yet again the disproportionate deaths suffered in Black communities in the face of the raging Covid-19 pandemic. But the longer-term backdrop to this death toll resides in the way that the social harming of Black bodies are naturalized as ordinary pathogens that take 15, 20, or even 25 years off of Black lives as compared to white ones. The disproportionate lethality of Covid-19 among Black Americans is directly related to the environmental racism and health care disparities that existed long before it. The brutal predictability of this process prompts little fanfare. Instead, the slow, steady removal of Black bodies under reigning health and wealth disparities is taken as a kind of second nature—a reckoning of mass death delivered by the invisible hand of fate, choice, and natural circumstance.

We rightly characterize the killings of Arbery and Taylor as homicides, authorized and facilitated by permissive state policies rooted in what we had hoped was a bygone era. But what shall we make of the intersection between these different modalities of Black people’s death—between the intentional killings and the left-dyings? How are we to understand the hurried decisions taken by state governments to “re-open the economy”—which in truth is a racialized mandate to push more Black health and service workers directly in the path of the pandemic so as to satisfy the convenience of a predominately white and affluent customer base—when the resulting elevated death tolls for Black workers are fully known and partly preventable by life-sustaining expenditures permitting these workers to continue safely sheltering in place?