The Biggest Threat to a Coronavirus Vaccine Is the American People

If large numbers of Americans opt out of getting a coronavirus vaccine, states may feel pressure to invoke moribund laws that allow local health officials to order mandatory vaccinations. The Supreme Court has long upheld such orders, concluding that the states’ duty to safeguard public health in a pandemic outweighs the infringement upon an individual’s personal liberty. But not all of the constitutional questions around mandatory vaccinations are settled, including the role that religious exemptions might play. In today’s political and cultural environment, such a challenge might find a more receptive audience on the Roberts court—and among the Trump-aligned right.

In theory, the states are on solid legal and constitutional footing to compel vaccinations in the interest of public health. In 1902, health officials in Cambridge, Massachusetts, ordered mandatory smallpox vaccinations after a local outbreak of the disease. Henning Jacobson, a local pastor, refused them for himself and his son. After his arrest, he questioned the safety and efficacy of the smallpox vaccine and claimed that forcing him to receive it violated the Fourteenth Amendment. Three years later, the Supreme Court ruled in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that mandatory vaccination was a legitimate use of the state’s police powers.

“The liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States to every person within its jurisdiction does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint,” Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote for the court. “There are manifold restraints to which every person is necessarily subject for the common good. On any other basis, organized society could not exist with safety to its members. Society based on the rule that each one is a law unto himself would soon be confronted with disorder and anarchy.”