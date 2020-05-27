The Biggest Threat to a Coronavirus Vaccine Is the American People

President Donald Trump claims that a coronavirus vaccine will be available by the end of the year. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease expert, expects one within 18 months. Most other experts believe those are optimistic timelines at best, even as countries and companies pour resources into programs to find one. Until one is developed by researchers and approved by regulators, the pandemic will not truly be over.

To make matters worse, developing a coronavirus vaccine will only be half the battle. The other half will be getting people to actually take it. A survey released Wednesday by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggests that it may be an uphill fight. Only 49 percent of Americans said they planned on getting a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available, according to the poll, while 31 percent said they were unsure. Perhaps the most troubling finding was that 20 percent of Americans said they would not get the vaccine at all.

If large numbers of Americans opt out of getting a coronavirus vaccine, states may feel pressure to invoke moribund laws that allow local health officials to order mandatory vaccinations. The Supreme Court has long upheld such orders, concluding that the states’ duty to safeguard public health in a pandemic outweighs the infringement upon an individual’s personal liberty. But not all of the constitutional questions around mandatory vaccinations are settled, including the role that religious exemptions might play. In today’s political and cultural environment, such a challenge might find a more receptive audience on the Roberts Court—and among the Trump-aligned right.

In theory, the states are on solid legal and constitutional footing to compel vaccinations in the interest of public health. In 1902, health officials in Cambridge, Massachusetts, ordered mandatory smallpox vaccinations after a local outbreak of the disease. Henning Jacobson, a local pastor, refused them for himself and his son. After his arrest, he questioned the safety and efficacy of the smallpox vaccine and claimed that forcing him to receive it violated the Fourteenth Amendment. Three years later, the Supreme Court ruled in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that mandatory vaccination was a legitimate use of the state’s police powers.