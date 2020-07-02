Elena Kagan’s Fiery Defense of the Administrative State

“At other times, the arguments favor greater independence from presidential involvement,” she added. “Insulation from political pressure helps ensure impartial adjudications. It places technical issues in the hands of those most capable of addressing them. It promotes continuity, and prevents short-term electoral interests from distorting policy. (Consider, for example, how the Federal Reserve’s independence stops a President trying to win a second term from manipulating interest rates.)” Kagan urged the judiciary to take a more humble approach to these questions, arguing that presidents and lawmakers are better equipped to determine the structure of the federal bureaucracy than them.

Recall again how this dispute got started. In the midst of the Great Recession, Congress and the President came together to create an agency with an important mission. It would protect consumers from the reckless financial practices that had caused the then-ongoing economic collapse. Not only Congress but also the President thought that the new agency, to fulfill its mandate, needed a measure of independence. So the two political branches, acting together, gave the CFPB Director the same job protection that innumerable other agency heads possess. All in all, those branches must have thought, they had done a good day’s work. Relying on their experience and knowledge of administration, they had built an agency in the way best suited to carry out its functions. They had protected the public from financial chicanery and crisis. They had governed. And now consider how the dispute ends—with five unelected judges rejecting the result of that democratic process. The outcome today will not shut down the CFPB: A different majority of this Court, including all those who join this opinion, believes that if the agency’s removal provision is unconstitutional, it should be severed. But the majority on constitutionality jettisons a measure Congress and the President viewed as integral to the way the agency should operate. The majority does so even though the Constitution grants to Congress, acting with the President’s approval, the authority to create and shape administrative bodies. And even though those branches, as compared to courts, have far greater understanding of political control mechanisms and agency design.

Roberts and the conservative majority disagreed. He dismissed the idea that lawmakers and presidents could try to structure federal agencies in novel ways to better carry out their duties. A staid and simplistic vision for American governance and self-governance, purportedly rooted in a Constitution that made no mention of it, carried the day. “Today, as always, the urge to meet new technological and societal problems with novel governmental structures must be tempered by constitutional restraints that are not known—and were not chosen—for their efficiency or flexibility,” Roberts wrote.

The outcome in Selia Law was no surprise. Indeed, the Supreme Court’s conservative bloc openly describes the modern administrative state as semi-tyrannical and likely unconstitutional. In a concurring opinion, Thomas argued that the court should go further and embrace an unrestrained approach to the removal power. “Continued reliance on Humphrey’s Executor to justify the existence of independent agencies creates a serious, ongoing threat to our government’s design,” he wrote. “Leaving these unconstitutional agencies in place does not enhance this court’s legitimacy; it subverts political accountability and threatens individual liberty.”