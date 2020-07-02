Elena Kagan’s Fiery Defense of the Administrative State

While the Constitution itself makes clear that the Senate must approve high-level presidential appointments, its text is silent on their removal. A medley of Supreme Court cases over the past century filled that void. In the 1926 case Myers v. United States, the court ruled against an Oregon postal official who claimed Woodrow Wilson needed the Senate’s assent to remove him. Roughly a decade later, in Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, the justices sided with a deceased member of the Federal Trade Commission who had been dismissed by Franklin D. Roosevelt. And in the 1988 case Morrison v. Olson, the court signed off on the Independent Counsel Act, which set up a special prosecutor’s office to lead criminal investigations into top executive-branch officials. Unlike every other federal prosecutor, however, this one would be appointed by a three-judge panel and not the president himself.

Humphrey’s Executor and Morrison are frequent targets of criticism from the conservative legal movement. Morrison is best known today for the impassioned solo dissent by Antonin Scalia, who saw the ruling as an unconscionable injury to presidential power. “Frequently an issue of this sort will come before the Court clad, so to speak, in sheep’s clothing,” he wrote. “But this wolf comes as a wolf.” Legal conservatives also often deride Humphrey’s Executor for recognizing Congress’s power to create independent regulatory agencies like the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which helped nurture the growth of the modern “administrative state.” Both rulings run counter to the strictest version of the unitary executive theory, where presidents wield mostly unfettered control over the workings and personnel of the executive branch.

How the justices view these three precedents influenced how they decided Selia Law. To Roberts and the conservatives, the court had correctly recognized a broad presidential removal power in Myers, then found a series of exceptions to the general rule. “We are now asked to extend these precedents to a new configuration: an independent agency that wields significant executive power and is run by a single individual who cannot be removed by the president unless certain statutory criteria are met,” he wrote. “We decline to take that step.” He avoided addressing outright whether Humphrey’s Executor or Morrison were in error, noting simply that the justices “need not and do not” revisit them this time.



Kagan, by contrast, drew a much different conclusion from those precedents. She contends that the Constitution’s silence on removal actually reflects an unresolved debate among the Framers about its limits. In The Federalist Papers, Kagan noted, Alexander Hamilton and James Madison even envisioned that Congress could impose some limits on removal when it structured the federal bureaucracy. Then-Chief Justice William Howard Taft—”a judicial presidentialist if there ever was one,” notes Kagan—ignored that history while writing Myers to read an “illimitable power” for removal into the Constitution, she argued. In Kagan’s telling, Humphrey’s Executor, Morrison, and a handful of smaller cases aren’t exceptions to Myers, but conscious efforts by subsequent justices to limit a flawed and overbroad holding.

This parting of the ways flows from the respective sides’ views of the executive branch. Roberts argued that the Framers saw legislative power “as a special threat to individual liberty,” and thus crafted a strong, unitary presidency to resist it. “To justify and check that authority—unique in our constitutional structure—the Framers made the president the most democratic and politically accountable official in government,” he wrote, quoting Hamilton in The Federalist Papers. “Only the president (along with the vice president) is elected by the entire nation. And the president’s political accountability is enhanced by the solitary nature of the executive branch, which provides ‘a single object for the jealousy and watchfulness of the people.’”

This is a dubious understanding of the presidency, both as it was drafted in 1787 and as it functioned in the early republic after 1789. The Electoral College is an explicit check on the people’s ability to choose the president, and it can even overrule them. Our current predicament shows how this flaw can undermine the office’s supposedly democratic and politically accountable nature. What’s more, early Americans often didn’t get to vote for the president or for the electors at all. That task instead fell to some state legislatures, especially in Southern states, until 1832. And the vice presidency wasn’t truly designed as an elected office at all, since it simply went to the presidential runner-up.

Roberts nonetheless makes the case for a clear separation of powers among the three branches of government, and a high wall between them when it comes to their respective domains. “The resulting constitutional strategy is straightforward: divide power everywhere except for the presidency, and render the president directly accountable to the people through regular elections,” he concluded. “In that scheme, individual executive officials will still wield significant authority, but that authority remains subject to the ongoing supervision and control of the elected president.”

Kagan dismissed Roberts’ narrative as the “civics class version of separation of powers—call it the Schoolhouse Rock definition of the phrase” for its excessive simplicity. She noted the other Framers feared a constitutional breakdown “where the whole power of one department is exercised by the same hands which possess the whole power of another department,” as Madison explained in The Federalist Papers. Early Americans expected that while each branch would be sovereign and independent of the other, there would also be collaboration, cooperation, and interdependence to carry out the people’s work. “The problem lies in treating the beginning as an ending too—in failing to recognize that the separation of powers is, by design, neither rigid nor complete,” she explained.