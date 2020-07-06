The People Killed the Pipelines

On Sunday, Duke Energy and Dominion announced the cancellation of their natural gas pipeline project, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Citing constant legal challenges and rising construction costs—the pipeline had already nearly doubled its projected cost—the energy companies shuttered the project while Dominion separately announced its plans to sell off its other natural gas pipelines and storage assets to Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Alone, the death of ACP would have been enough to stand out as a monumental achievement. But then, on Monday morning, the U.S. District Court released another shocker: Because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers “violated the National Environmental Policy Act” when it issued a permit that allowed the Dakota Access Pipeline to run underneath Lake Oahe, the court ruled that the pipeline must halt all operations by August 5 until a new environmental review can be completed.

It was remarkable, almost unbelievable, to watch the two widely detested pipelines fall in the span of just 24 hours. And there’s a vital message in the spectacle: These extractive projects which endangered the people in their path were in the end blocked specifically by the people who would be directly affected by them.

Through a multitude of means—direct action, political organizing, and, of course, court challenges—Native, Black, Hispanic, and white communities across the southeast organized first among themselves when Duke and Dominion came knocking, asking for community support or formal approval for their project. The same happened among the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe when Transfer Energy Partners began developing DAPL. These communities all held conversations about whether the money was worth the potential of long-term poisoning of their communities. Many of them, like the Lumbee Tribe and Haliwa-Saponi Tribe in North Carolina, rejected the pipeline pay-offs. When the corporations teamed up with their own regulators and local and national politicians to circumvent this opposition, the people did what they could.

In Standing Rock, the affected tribal citizens and community members constructed a camp that became a community of its own. They stared down the hyper-militarized, multi-state police force and the violent enforcement of a colonizing power’s will. They set aside national media outlets, because those outlets had never accurately represented them. They used social media to break through to a nation long dismissive of Indigenous rights. And when the United States plowed forward anyways, the tribal nations beat them in their own court. Hundreds of miles away, in places like Robeson County, North Carolina and Union Hill, Virginia, marginalized communities organized and talked openly about what a raw deal the trade-off would be in time. They refused to sign on the dotted line. They protested and marched; when Duke and Dominion ignored them, they marched into those same courts and they won, not just against massive energy corporations and grifting conservative politicians but against Democratic governors as well. One of the biggest victories against the ACP, up until this weekend, came in January, when the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with groups representing Buckingham County, Virginia, ruling that a permit for an ACP compressor station in the historic black community of Union Hill had failed to reckon with the projects’s possible disproportionate and adverse effects on a minority community. As some marginalized communities along planned pipeline routes realized early on, the courts were the only battlefield not slanted against them, and so it was the courts where they leveraged their power.