The Atlantic Coast Pipeline Battle Is About People, Not Precedent

Decision day at the Supreme Court on Monday brought joy and justice for the LGBT community. But it also handed severe setbacks to others—specifically, the Appalachian and Southern communities who happen to live along the 600-mile planned route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP).

In late 2018, the Fourth Circuit found that the Forest Service had broken federal law by approving the pipeline’s route through National Park Service lands in the George Washington National Forest—the latest route has the pipeline crossing the Appalachian Trail 34 times. Monday, the Supreme Court overturned that with their own 7-2 ruling; Justice Clarence Thomas authored the opinion in United States Forest Service vs. Cowpasture River Association, with only Justices Sonya Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissenting. Without diving too deep into the weeds, the court’s reasoning was that the Mineral Leasing Act allows the Forest Service to issue permits on pipelines that cross through national forest land—in this case, the Appalachian Trail, which is overseen by the National Parks Service.

As North Carolina State associate professor and Lumbee Tribe member Dr. Ryan Emanuel pointed out on social media three weeks ago, the Supreme Court’s ruling is not a total victory for Dominion Energy and its partners in the ACP venture. The high court’s ruling will now trigger a case in the D.C. Circuit Court. That case looks at the “Kafkaesque” process, in one judge’s words, by which federal permits are obtained by energy companies. There’s also the matter of getting approval for the pipeline to cross Blue Mountain Parkway, and approval for construction of the compressor station in Union Hill, whose environmental justice review was sharply condemned by the Fourth Circuit in January. The project has also been countered by HB 167, a Virginia state law passed in April that is designed to prevent energy companies from forcing customers to pay for unnecessary gas pipelines. This legislation is particularly interesting in light of recent reports that the region in Virginia that ACP is planned for already boasts a 35 percent energy surplus, one that S&P Global predicts will grow to 60 percent within the next seven years.

The fight, in short, is far from over. But as analysis of the legal ramifications takes over, it’s crucial to remember that this is not only about setting precedent for whether the pipelines enabling global warming should be allowed to cross under national forests or heavily used trails (they shouldn’t); as the battle over the ACP continues, the nation ought to take a moment of self-reflection and ask itself why everybody with a modicum of power—judges, federal regulators, energy companies, and local, state, and federal politicians on both sides of the aisle—continues to enable a pipeline model that targets communities of color, tribal nations, and rural towns with pinpoint precision.