The Atlantic Coast Pipeline Battle Is About People, Not Precedent

As North Carolina State associate professor and Lumbee Tribe member Dr. Ryan Emanuel pointed out on social media three weeks ago, the Supreme Court’s ruling is not a total victory for Dominion Energy and its partners in the ACP venture. The high court’s ruling will now trigger a case in the D.C. Circuit Court. That case looks at the “Kafkaesque” process, in one judge’s words, by which federal permits are obtained by energy companies. There’s also the matter of getting approval for the pipeline to cross Blue Mountain Parkway, and approval for construction of the compressor station in Union Hill, whose environmental justice review was sharply condemned by the Fourth Circuit Court in January. The project has also been countered by HB 167, a Virginia state law passed in April that is designed to prevent energy companies from forcing customers to pay for unnecessary gas pipelines. This legislation is particularly interesting in light of recent reports that the region in Virginia that the ACP is planned for already boasts a 35 percent energy surplus, one that S&P Global predicts will grow to 60 percent within the next seven years.

The fight, in short, is far from over. But as analysis of the legal ramifications takes over, it’s crucial to remember that this is not only about setting precedent for whether the pipelines enabling global warming should be allowed to cross under national forests or heavily used trails (they shouldn’t): As the battle over the ACP continues, the nation ought to take a moment of self-reflection and ask itself why everybody with a modicum of power—judges; federal regulators; energy companies; and local, state, and federal politicians on both sides of the aisle—continues to enable a pipeline model that targets communities of color, tribal nations, and rural towns with pinpoint precision.

Lyndsey Gilpin laid out in a must-read feature for Grist last December how the Atlantic Coast Pipeline meticulously cuts through rural communities in West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina, where regulations are less stringent than in more affluent urban or suburban communities. Union Hill, Virginia, where a compressor station was planned, was founded by freed slaves following the Civil War; Robeson County in North Carolina is home to the state’s largest Native community in the Lumbee Tribe. Pipelines are just one piece of a broader pattern in which the United States repeatedly places toxic pig farms, dumps, and other polluting sites in marginalized communities. According to a 2013 study by the University of North Carolina, while a quarter of all North Carolinians live within a mile of an Environmental Protection Agency–registered polluter, “41% of residents of Latino clusters and 44% of residents of African American clusters live within a mile of such pollution sources.”