Trump and the GOP Are About to Push the Economy Off a Cliff

The unemployment provision in March’s CARES Act that granted laid off workers an additional $600 a week is set to expire in one week. With tens of millions unemployed, this is a looming catastrophe. For the last four months, these payments have staved off a maelstrom of economic woe by serving as a badly needed lifeline, allowing many to feed their families and pay mortgages and rents.

And yet, as this expiration date grew nearer, President Trump and many of his closest advisers continued to insist using the president’s preferred economic hobbyhorse to remedy the situation: A payroll tax cut.



Trump’s obsession with payroll tax cuts is the economic equivalent of his yen for pitching hydroxychloroquine: All of the available evidence suggests that it won’t work but he clings to the notion with a naïve faith all the same. Even though it has been obvious for some time that passing such a cut was politically impossible—it couldn’t even muster the necessary number of votes in the Republican-held Senate, let alone the Democratic House—he only admitted defeat on Thursday. “I told Republicans, I said I think a payroll tax would be good, but we’re not going to get it from Democrats,” he said. “So you still need Democrat votes. I would like to see it but if we’re not going to get their votes, I guess we have to go on to the next thing.”



Trump and the GOP should have been going on to the next thing months ago. Instead, with a week to go, they are playing chicken with a second Great Depression. This all says quite a bit about the bankruptcy of the Republican Party’s economic dogmas and the persistence to which they are hewed—and the extent to which Trump, once touted as a clean break from party orthodoxy, is inexorably lashed to them.



The big problem with a payroll tax cut is obvious: It only benefits people who pay payroll taxes. “If you don’t have a job, you’re not paying payroll tax. So, eliminating the payroll tax wouldn’t put any more money in your pocket,” The Washington Post’s Allan Sloan wrote. Given that the biggest and most persistent economic problem at the moment is the high unemployment rate—at least 25 million people are unemployed, more than one in ten adults—this is clearly not a workable solution. Trump and his cohort have trumpeted the measure as a tax break for hard-working Americans at a time when many hard-working Americans have been displaced from their jobs through no fault of their own. A payroll tax cut fails both as an economic stimulus and as a means of getting people back into jobs. It would, however, be of great benefit to the wealthy. “A payroll tax cut is going to prove more benefits to high-income people who don’t really need help right now,” Steve Wamhoff, director for federal policy at the Institution on Taxation and Economic Policy told CNBC this spring.

