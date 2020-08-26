The Corporate Chaos Behind Republicans’ Silence on Climate Change

Republicans didn’t mention rising temperatures in their first two nights of convention programming. They didn’t even call it a hoax. Climate change doesn’t appear in Trump’s bullet pointed second term agenda, released in lieu of an updated 2020 platform as wildfires burn in fifteen states.

In a sense, it’s not that surprising: The coronavirus has also been sidelined at the Republican convention, mentioned mainly as a means to praise Trump’s handling of it—not discussing how to prevent further death and economic depression. But usually, in lieu of climate or economic woes at GOP podiums, there’s at least corporate bluster. Why do CEOs seem to be missing in action?

The modern Republican Party is the party of big business—specifically, a practical alliance between big business and racists. Groups like the National Association of Manufacturers backed Barry Goldwater’s 1964 presidential campaign, intended to tear down the New Deal order by stoking racial resentment and destroying unions. Ronald Reagan—who ginned up public ire against so-called “welfare queens”—was groomed to run for higher office by General Electric. The Koch Brothers used the fortune from their fossil fuel empire to direct racist anger at a Black president against the cap-and-trade bill in 2009, helping to catalyze the Republican Party’s shift toward Trumpism with a series of successful and uncompromising Tea Party primary challenges. The 2016 RNC featured speeches from fracking magnate Harold Hamm, who warned that “Every time we can’t drill a well in America, terrorism is being funded!”



This year’s confab looks a little different, though it’s sticking to some reliable themes. Trump’s first-night speech included his usual tributes to so-called energy independence (“we’re now number one in the world, by far”) and fossil fuels, taking a few jabs at solar which, he argued incorrectly, is “very, very heavily expensive.” (That’s now a more accurate way to describe coal.) Speakers throughout the night cited regulatory rollbacks among Trump’s accomplishments in the White House, and complained that Joe Biden was going to ban fracking and energy exploration, which by all accounts he would not. The rest of the week will probably feature more of the same.



Just as the Republican Party under Trump has grown increasingly unhinged from reality, it may also now offer a less straightforward value proposition for America’s biggest companies, who lack a unified approach to climate change now that denial is increasingly untenable. While the Chamber of Commerce proclaimed its commitment to the Paris Agreement last fall after years spent battling climate policy in Washington, it’s still supporting politicians defending their members’ right to pollute. Corporate donations continue to flow to Republican candidates up and down the ballot. Last year, the American Action Network—one of the secretive dark money groups the serve as black box funnels for corporate funds, and a favorite tool of fossil fuel interests—gave more than $9 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, which is dedicated to electing Republicans to the House. The Republican Senate Leadership fund collected $7.6 million from another dark money group, One Nation, over the same period. As in 2016, Charles Koch—who heads Koch Industries alone after David’s death last year—hasn’t thrown his empire’s weight behind Trump, though his flagship Super PAC Americans for Prosperity is now doing door-to-door canvassing in support of Republican Congressional candidates, and taking out a seven-figure ad buy. Although Koch has expressed ambivalence about the Trump administration, he probably hasn’t been unhappy to see it push through his longtime goals, from environmental rollbacks to defunding the U.S. Postal Service.