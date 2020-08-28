Donald Trump Is Rooting for Chaos

It is more accurate to say that Republicans are exploiting protests of police killings and violence in cities, and are much more hopeful that the mayhem might be sustained for the near-term. This isn’t conjecture: “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety, law and order,” senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox News on Thursday, giving away the game.

Four years ago, Donald Trump ran a “law and order” campaign that was a barely disguised dog whistle: Contrary to his claims, crime was not actually rising, but it was a useful way of articulating his desire to turn back the clock to a time when America had, among other things, a whiter ruling class. Naturally, he couldn’t manage this impossible feat of time-travel. But he also failed at a great many possible things, such as adequately responding to a pandemic and not destroying the soaring economy he inherited. It’s all left Trump and his enablers in a position they perhaps didn’t foresee: They need to cheer on, if not actively exacerbate, anarchy and misrule. They are rooting for failure, in the desperate knowledge that Trump’s electoral success depends on it.



Rooting for chaos is the Trump brand, of course. In 2016, he painted a similar portrait: a country collapsing under corruption, outsourcing, and rising crime. Back then, throwback law and order messaging was the theme that tied together the threads of his otherwise improvised campaign—it unified all of his slapdash focus on immigration, racial resentment, foreign policy, and Hillary Clinton. It was also a useful way of grounding an outsider candidate with an out-of-control temperament and no qualifications for the job in an idea that felt relatively normal. As my then-colleague Jeet Heer wrote back in 2016, “His primordial message is one of imminent risk: You could be killed, and I’m the one who can save you.” But for all the dystopian edge, Make America Great Again was also utopian, albeit in a David Duke kind of way. Trump was promising that only an outsider like himself could solve intractable problems. The country was falling apart and needed to return to an ill-defined Golden Age when problems like immigration, globalization, and diversity were nonexistent. He alone could fix it.

