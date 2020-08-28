Donald Trump Is Rooting for Chaos

Over the last four days, Republicans have painted a bleak portrait of life in Donald Trump’s America. Cities are on fire. Race relations are at an all-time low. Free speech is under attack. The economy is teetering on the edge of collapse. The country itself is rapidly becoming a dystopia—and is on the verge of revolution. With just a little push, the United States will be over, for good. The country itself is about to become the Soviet Union, controlled by China, undone by crooked far-left Marxist agitators like Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.

That push, of course, could occur in just over two months’ time. Elect Biden and, as Rep. Matt Gaetz tells it, Democrats will “empty the prisons, lock you in your home, and invite MS-13 to live next door.” Rudy Giuliani, raving even by his standards, told viewers that the opposition was “just waiting to execute their pro-criminal” agenda. “Don’t let Democrats do to America what they have done to New York,” he said. Giuliani and New York Police Benevolent Association president Pat Lynch suggested that Democrats were purposefully letting crime rise in their cities for reasons they never got around to articulating. (Reading between the lines, it seems they just really like crime, you know, like Paul Manafort.)



It is more accurate to say that Republicans are exploiting protests of police killings and violence in cities, and much more hopeful that the mayhem might be sustained for the near-term. This isn’t conjecture: “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety, law and order,” senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox News on Thursday, giving away the game.

Four years ago, Donald Trump ran a “law and order” campaign that was a barely disguised dog whistle: Contrary to his claims, crime was not actually rising, but it was a useful way of articulating his desire to turn back the clock to a time when America had, among other things, a whiter ruling class. Naturally, he couldn’t manage this impossible feat of time-travel. But he also failed at a great many possible things, such as adequately respond to a pandemic and not destroy the soaring economy he inherited. It’s all left Trump and his enablers in a position they perhaps didn’t foresee: They need to cheer on, if not actively exacerbate, anarchy and misrule. They are rooting for failure, in the desperate knowledge that Trump’s electoral success depends on it.



Rooting for chaos is the Trump brand, of course. In 2016, he painted a similar portrait: A country collapsing under corruption, outsourcing, and rising crime. Back then, throwback law and order messaging was the theme that tied together the threads of his otherwise improvised campaign—it unified all of his slapdash focus on immigration, racial resentment, foreign policy, and Hillary Clinton. It was also a useful way of grounding an outsider candidate with an out-of-control temperament and no qualifications for the job in an idea that felt relatively normal. As my then-colleague Jeet Heer wrote back in 2016, “His primordial message is one of imminent risk: You could be killed, and I’m the one who can save you.” But for all the dystopian edge, Make America Great Again was also utopian, albeit in a David Duke kind of way. Trump was promising that only an outsider like himself could solve intractable problems. The country was falling apart and needed to return to an ill-defined Golden Age when problems like immigration, globalization, and diversity were non-existent. He alone could fix it.

