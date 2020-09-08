Donald Trump Is the Military-Industrial Complex

Everybody knows Donald Trump is an opportunistic, lying asshole. Hell, that was his defenders’ main point this weekend, when they tried vainly to save the president from Jeffrey Goldberg’s September 3 article in The Atlantic, in which multiple former U.S. officials and senior military officers revealed—anonymously—that Trump in private is the same as Trump in public: a narcissistic twit who lacks a tenth-grader’s understanding of American combat history and thinks the nation’s war dead are “losers” and “suckers.” Trump, one senior White House official told The Daily Beast, “means no disrespect to our troops; it’s just that the way he speaks, he can sound like an asshole sometimes.” Sometimes!

On Labor Day, however, Trump held a press conference and funneled his Big Asshole Energy into a different demagogic faux-populist defense. Those retired military officers hate him, the wealth-inheriting tycoon said, because they’re deep-state war profiteers. “They want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy,” said the man who has increased U.S. bombing in Afghanistan by 800 percent over his presidential predecessor, dropping more bombs on the nation in 2019 than in any year since the military began keeping those records in 2006.

“Some people don’t like to come home, some people like to continue to spend money,” said the man who vowed in late 2017 to “once and for all, stop the endless budget cuts to our military” and has bragged about increasing the military’s budget in every year of his presidency, a runaway spree that even honest conservative think tanks call “crazy.”

But America’s expensive wars, Trump claimed on Labor Day, were not his fault. Responsibility for them went to the generals and to another shadowy group: “One cold-hearted globalist betrayal after another, that’s what it was.” It should be lost on no one that Trump made sure to deploy the “globalist” slur—with its echoes of past anti-Semitic conspiracy plots—to push back on Goldberg’s story. (“He may be a globalist,” Trump once said of Gary Cohn, his outgoing Jewish economic adviser, “but I still like him.”)

By Monday evening, Trump was on Twitter, retweeting self-identified anti-imperialist and longtime horseshoe-theory vindicator Glenn Greenwald, who compared Trump’s blather to Dwight Eisenhower’s famous warning to the American people about the “military-industrial complex”: