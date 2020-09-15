American’s Food Supply Chain Was Already Deadly. Then Came the Wildfires.

Just as the pandemic did not stop Smithfield, the severity of the current wildfire season has not bothered farm owners in the West who are left to make decisions about safety on their own. Speaking with the Statesmen Journal in Oregon, Willamette Valley Vineyards director Christine Clair said that she justified calling workers in last week with the logic of speed: “As long as the pick was under a couple hours, we felt okay about doing that,” she said. (It’s unclear who the “we” here is. It does not seem the workers were consulted in this decision.) The EPA considers an AQI of 300 to be “extremely rare,” with common side effects being asthma attacks and heart attacks. Wednesday morning, when Clair sent teams of workers into her vineyards to pick pinot noir grapes, the AQI was at 70. By the afternoon, it had spiked, running between 201 and 300. (She has not scheduled any harvests for this week, she said.)



There has been some modest movement from Democrats to address the harms of the industry: In 2019, California’s OSHA issued an emergency resolution that required employers to supply farmworkers with masks when the AQI reached 151. Hoping to make this a federal law, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley introduced the Farmworker Smoke Protection Act following a series of Oregon wildfires in 2018, which would force employers to provide their farmworkers with N95 masks when they are exposed to toxic air. In two years, the only action taken on the bill has amounted to two committee readings.

Then, last December, the House passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which, while not without notable shortcomings, such as a Republican-mandated $1,000 fine for approved applicants, would grant legal employment and resident status to qualifying undocumented farmworkers. As Armando Elenes, the secretary treasurer for the United Field Workers, explained to High Country News, “when you go into negotiations, you want the Cadillac, but sometimes you got to settle for a Chevy.” But even with the concessions, the bill, like the Smoke Protection Act, has spent the past nine months languishing in a Senate committee.