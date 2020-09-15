The Most Hysterical Worst-Case Election Scenario

Shadi Hamid, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, has surveyed the state of the 2020 election and drawn an unusual conclusion from it. “As someone who has argued against catastrophism—I don’t believe Donald Trump is a fascist or a dictator in the making, and I don’t believe America is a failed state—I find myself truly worried about only one scenario: that Trump will win reelection and Democrats and others on the left will be unwilling, even unable, to accept the result,” he wrote on Saturday in The Atlantic.

I envy Hamid’s peace of mind. I am personally worried about a great many scenarios that could arise between now and Inauguration Day, especially if the results after Election Day are close or contested. I worry about protracted legal battles, spasms of political violence, foreign meddling, constitutional crises, and would-be authoritarians who salivate at the chance to suppress their purported enemies. I hope that the United States will maintain its two-century record of peaceful transitions of presidential power, but I can’t guarantee it.

Still, it’s worth wrestling with the underlying premise of this question. If Trump is sworn in for a second term by Chief Justice John Roberts on January 20, 2021, how would his critics on the left handle another four years? Hamid fears mass disillusionment with electoral politics. “A loss by Joe Biden under these circumstances is the worst case not because Trump will destroy America (he can’t), but because it is the outcome most likely to undermine faith in democracy,” he warned, suggesting that it would lead to more riots and protests like those in Portland and Seattle in recent months.

I take issue with two premises laid out here: that liberals’ disillusionment with the democratic process wouldn’t be justified, and that it would also be the worst possible result in November. Hamid’s question flows from a number of conclusions he’s drawn about the past few years. He correctly notes that many of Trump’s critics have struggled with the 2016 results, while suggesting that their concerns about Russian interference or voter suppression were misguided or misplaced. Hamid argues that since Trump is a far more well-known quantity now than he was four years ago, and Biden is a less polarizing candidate than Hillary Clinton was, the psychic shock of a second Trump victory would be even greater than the first.



But what does it mean for a political party—or any person, for that matter—to “not accept the result?” Does it mean Joe Biden won’t admit defeat if he receives fewer votes in key states? Calling (or not calling) an opponent to concede is a pure formality that doesn’t actually carry any legal weight. Biden could vent and complain and denounce the results from November until the sun burns out, and it wouldn’t change the vote totals or affect the state-by-state Electoral College count. Any legal challenges would be resolved by the Supreme Court; perhaps with the benefit of hindsight after Bush v. Gore, or perhaps not.