Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the End of the One Great Woman Myth

That was the argument Ginsburg had hoped would secure reproductive rights. But Roe came before she got the chance to make it. “In a lecture she delivered in 1984, she noted the political significance of the fact that the Court had treated sex discrimination as a matter of equal protection but reproductive autonomy as a matter of privacy,” wrote Jill Lepore in The New Yorker in 2018, looking back at this fight. “Roe v. Wade sparked public opposition and academic criticism,” Ginsburg had said in her lecture, “in part, I believe, because the Court ventured too far in the change it ordered and presented an incomplete justification for its action.” As Lepore recounts Ginsburg’s Supreme Court nomination process in 1993, this led groups like the National Women’s Law Center, the Women’s Legal Defense Fund, and the National Organization for Women’s Legal Defense and Education Fund to urge President Bill Clinton to look elsewhere for his first Supreme Court nomination.



Ginsburg, a staunch defender of this basic right, has more recently said that she considers Roe settled and relatively difficult to overturn. Her critiques didn’t seem to be about its precarity, but its narrowness. When she said in 1984 that she wished the court “had acknowledged a woman’s equality aspect, not simply a patient-physician autonomy constitutional dimension to the abortion issue,” she was doing so in relation to the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funds from being used for abortion except in very limited circumstances, and is one reason why abortion access today is premised on cost and class. If abortion rights were premised, as Ginsburg would have argued, on woman’s equal treatment under the law—an affirmative right to have an abortion—she believed Hyde may have been ruled unconstitutional. The Hyde Amendment has since expanded, and with it, abortion rights have become more or less hypothetical for the millions of people who are denied one because they can’t afford one; or live in a county where there’s no one to provide one; or, even if they can arrange the costs and travel, can’t have one in the narrow legal window of time some states allow.

All this isn’t to say Ginsburg had an intersectional or third-wave understanding of women’s rights before others did—though she was influenced by legal scholar Pauli Murray, who coined the idea of “Jane Crow” to describe Black women’s experience of discrimination based on sex and race, which informed both the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Ginsburg’s sex discrimination cases. It’s more that her particular and precise legal reasoning sometimes took her there.