The Accelerating Attack on Trans Student Athletes

ADF followed up with a federal lawsuit in February. When it announced it on the steps of the capitol building in Hartford, it reprised the baby pink signs it had used in protest on the steps of the Supreme Court during the Title VII case and the same invented threat: the need to protect cis women and girls. Meanwhile, student athletes in Connecticut, like Andraya Yearwood, have been harassed in their towns and in competitions, because they are trans girls.

“This is all part of ADF’s larger strategy to attack trans people and entrench retrograde notions of sex in law,” Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice at the American Civil Liberty Union’s LGBT & HIV Project, told The New Republic by email. “In 2016, the focus was on restrooms and when they largely lost that battle in court, at the ballot, and in state legislatures by the end of 2018, they pivoted to sports. Through sports, they are trying to play on people’s reflexive fear of trans people and our bodies and tap into the long history of eugenics, social control, and sex verification that have been a part of women’s inclusion in competitive sports since the early twentieth century.”

Watching a group that has been described as a “Christian legal army” discover the virtue in women’s sports—but only as a cudgel against trans people—has at times looked like a last gasp at pushing back trans rights, one that may have picked up little steam had the ADF not had the president on its side. Its attempt at using state laws against trans students in sports failed earlier this year in Idaho, with the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.” Though it passed in March, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction in August.* Even when it loses, ADF gets an opportunity to make deeply sexist and anti-trans arguments to state legislatures and through the media. And according to the ACLU, 20 such anti-trans bills were introduced across the country in 2020.