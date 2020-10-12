The Great GOP Dystopian Experiment Is Working Exactly as Planned in Florida

BESIDE A TRUMP-FLAGGED BOAT AT A DOCK IN FORT LAUDERDALE—It looms ever closer, like a poorly conceived sequel to a decades-old movie even most of its fans would like to forget. There’s a mostly new cast, many of them as old as the original players; a ton of money being invested in the production; and a lot of media effects that couldn’t be dreamed of when the first one came out. It’s a slow-moving catastrophe. It’s entirely predictable. It’s Bush v. Gore 2: The Actual Boogaloo. It’s going to suck. And of course, it’s set in Florida again.

Two decades after the 2000 election, which history may remember as the real beginning of the end of American election legitimacy, the fate of billions of sentient beings on earth may again turn on what happens here. The stakes are familiar: Florida’s considerable bucket of electoral votes has gone to the winner of every election since 1996. The two Republican presidents on that list didn’t get the most votes nationwide, mind you, but they got Florida and hence official White House portraits. Winning Florida is so crucial that even Donald Trump probably understands the state’s importance. (The owner of Mar-a-Lago is one of the purest types of Florida Men: a transplanted New Yorker who endlessly bitches about New York.)

The conventional wisdom is that while Joe Biden can win without Florida, Trump’s political survival hinges on the state. Republicans “understand first and foremost, without Florida, he will be a one-term president,” Steve Schale, the state’s longtime top Democratic political handicapper, wrote when Trump launched his reelection campaign last year in Orlando. Schale, who helped try to “draft” Biden to run in 2016, is now running a pro-Biden super PAC, but his opinion is widely shared among politicos of all partisan persuasions. By one advertising tracker’s estimate, political ad spending in Florida had already topped $145 million by late August, a full $30 million more than in Pennsylvania, the state with the next-highest total. By Election Day, nearly one-quarter of a billion dollars could be spent on just the Tampa and Orlando media markets, the largest points on the state’s coveted “I-4 corridor.”



This despite the fact that there are no gubernatorial, statewide, or Senate races on the ballot in Florida this year. It’s all about the presidency. And, you know, the future of the republic.

Florida is a de facto one-party state, and this is not the result of retail politics or good governance.

Schale believes Biden can win here, and the polls mostly agree, though they’ve tightened considerably through the fall. By late September, Biden had led in eight of that month’s polls, Trump had led in two, and they’d tied in two. Biden is, in other words, right around where Hillary Clinton was at the same time in 2016, before she lost the state by about one percentage point. “I am bullish on the state right now,” Schale told me, while still ominously conceding what most residents innately understand: “People just think [Florida] is more Democratic than it is.”