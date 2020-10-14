Supreme Court Justices Are Politicians, Too

If you have been watching Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings for insight into how the nation’s highest court will interpret the law once she sits on the bench, you should shut them off now. It is a nominee’s job to obfuscate about her beliefs and intentions, the Republicans’ job to pretend they admire her for her prudence, not her utility to their movement, and the Democrats’ job… well, no one, least of all they, can agree on what their job actually is.

The entire charade is insulting to the intelligence of any reasonably well-informed viewer. We won’t get an answer to what Amy Coney Barrett wants, so maybe we can look for an answer to the question of why the Republicans want Amy Coney Barrett.

Two Politico stories published last week sum up the stakes of this particular presidential campaign. The first asked whether Democrats were “losing the battle over voter suppression,” describing their efforts to expand ballot access, roll back voter ID laws, limit targeted misinformation campaigns, and give Americans the right to vote by mail.

Reporter Maya King wrote that the Democratic effort to defend ballot access for their Black and Latino supporters involves “a combination of lawsuits to prevent disenfranchisement and a messaging blitz” to educate voters on how to ensure that their votes are correctly cast and counted.

Of course, messaging can only go so far to counter, for example, understaffed polling places that open late, broken voting machines, or a national slowdown at the post office. For that, Democrats are going to the courts: “More election-related lawsuits have been filed this year than in the last two decades, according to the Stanford-MIT Healthy Elections Project, which is tracking the cases.” (You really do have to feel some sympathy for everyone at the Stanford-MIT Healthy Elections Project. At this particular moment, it seems a bit like working for the Healthy Crowded Basement Spitting Contests Project.)