The Media Finally Figured Out Trump. Now Do the GOP.

Republican officials across the country are backing Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of a lawful and legitimate election. They are questioning vote counts at the state level, while refusing to acknowledge that Joe Biden is president-elect. They are doing everything they can to undermine a clear and not particularly close contest. And their excuse is that it’s all for show—a line that members of the mainstream press are peddling.



“President Donald Trump’s allies know he’s lost,” wrote the authors of Politico’s Playbook newsletter on Wednesday morning. “They know there’s no lawsuit they’ll win, or recount that will get him the tens of thousands of votes he needs in the multiple states he needs to get closer to a second term. Trump’s aides are looking for the exits, trying to find new jobs. Republicans are readjusting to the reality of a Joe Biden presidency. Yes, plenty of people are pretending otherwise, but it’s mostly performance art.”



There is certainly some truth to this. The Trump campaign’s lawsuits are flimsy, and its efforts to convince people outside the most rabid corners of the president’s base are farcical. One can see two goals driving this breathtakingly cynical approach: keeping the base engaged enough to win control of the Senate, which will be decided by runoff elections in Georgia in early January, and delegitimizing Biden’s presidency in the eyes of millions of voters.

