The Media Finally Figured Out Trump. Now Do the GOP.

In this version of recent history, Republicans were enablers and toadies, but there was a hint of performance art as well. The failure to stand up to the president was depicted as cowardice or, in more cynical terms, politics—not as manifestations of these officials’ own beliefs. Trump was the most powerful person in the party. He could destroy a respectable career in politics with a mere tweet. Turning on him, even gently, was sure to create a primary challenge, and it was better to retire than to try to fend off a Trumpist from the right. And so, in public, Republicans backed the president: They claimed not to have read the tweets, they found silver linings in his most insane rants. In private, they told reporters that they did not approve of the president’s antics. Given Trump’s power within the party, what else were they supposed to do?



But the GOP’s anti-democratic ideology long preceded Trump—indeed, it paved the way for him. The press has been unwilling to acknowledge this fact, instead depicting the ongoing crisis over the election’s results as a purely Trumpian phenomenon.



This approach leaves out a great deal. It misses the obscene redistricting efforts in states like Wisconsin and North Carolina that have attempted to cement Republican rule for eternity. It ignores the Herculean efforts to suppress voters, particularly people of color, that have become the focal point of the GOP’s electoral efforts—efforts that will certainly increase in the future, thanks to the false allegations of fraud being perpetrated by nearly every Republican official. It ignores Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s legislative intransigence, his efforts to stop democratically elected Democrats from getting anything done, and his theft of two Supreme Court seats.

