The Dangerous Inversions of the Debate Around Trans “Censorship”

That’s what Shrier says to promote her ideas, ideas that just happen to fit the policy agenda of the trans rights counter-movement and its considerable allies in government. The book has become almost secondary to the campaign around the book, one waged by Shrier on the grounds that her ideas are being silenced. It is a very loud silence.



If Shrier’s intent with the book was to further inflame a debate about trans youth, she has succeeded. It has already contributed to an anti-trans backlash: Over the last week or so, right-wing websites like The Daily Caller, The Federalist, and The Blaze have all (predictably) run pieces in defense of Shrier against those who called her book transphobic, after Target briefly stopped selling it on its website. But Shrier has (also predictably) garnered some influential defenders, too, like Bari Weiss and Glenn Greenwald, who have positioned their outrage at the alleged censorship as a defense of free speech. Ultimately, these claims of fighting censorship and protecting children serve the same purpose: the further repression of trans people in a country that has already embedded such repression—dangerously and often fatally—into routine policy and daily life.

This is a debate over “free speech” nearly completely loosed from the realities of the majority of trans people’s lives. That is not remarkable. But as it attempts to pass as a debate over free speech, it has revealed something else, driving it on: the benefits accrued to those who claim to be on its controversial or even censored side. This is not something Shrier started. To claim victimhood while espousing the status quo is routine in our politics, whether that’s around gender, sex, or “socialism.” Having the power of the state behind him has not prevented the president from adopting the same pose of the maligned and censored martyr. Inside a debate carried on in such flawed and dubious terms, there is no engagement with how people speak and live their daily lives. There are also real costs from turning away entirely from this kind of debate. As constrained as it can feel, ignoring it can further shrink possibilities outside of it.

A few days after the Target dustup, the former Intercept founder Glenn Greenwald wrote a post on his new Substack publication. “The Ongoing Death of Free Speech: Prominent ACLU Lawyer Cheers Suppression of a New Book” framed the story of Shrier’s alleged censorship around a critique of the American Civil Liberties Union, making an example of Chase Strangio, deputy director for Transgender Justice for the ACLU’s LGBT Project. Greenwald wrote approvingly about the attorney, who has been part of successful ACLU legal challenges to protect trans people’s rights (like Bostock), but he presented this as something of a cruel irony, since Strangio had tweeted (and deleted) his opinion that Shrier’s book should not be in circulation. “[W]hy would someone with such censorious attitudes, with a goal of suppressing ideas with which they disagree, choose to go to work for the ACLU of all places?” Greenwald asked. Strangio told Greenwald that he had “never advocated with an entity to ban a book.” He read the book, he also said, “and the arguments contained within it are fueling a wave of bills in state legislatures to criminalize health care, including through … forced outing of trans youth by school officials (an actual serious First Amendment concern).”