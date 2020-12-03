The Predictable, Preventable Mess of Reopening Schools in Indian Country

Schools serving tribal populations, especially those funded by the federal government, have long been underfunded, and Native households, especially those in rural reservation communities, are still working to gain steady access to broadband. There is no single story of the education crisis in Indian Country because of how varied Indian Country is, but there was never a scenario in which Native students weathered the pandemic as well as their white counterparts. Like recent crises concerning testing availability, the census, voting access, housing, and pandemic relief distribution, there is no way to separate the emergencies of the pandemic from the preexisting structural conditions forged by America’s legacy of land theft and anti-sovereignty. So while it is worthwhile to examine why it is that Native students are being left behind in a global health crisis, and how the United States is failing in its trust responsibilities, it’s hard to say that anything here aside from the coronavirus feels new.

The Bureau of Indian Education serves only a sliver of Native students across the country—roughly 8 percent—with most of the rest attending locally operated public schools or tribe-run systems. Of the 187 BIE schools, 132 are operated by individual tribal nations, with the other 55 controlled by the BIE itself. Despite its smaller size, BIE’s response to the pandemic is a crucial part of the larger story, as it stands alongside health care and housing as one of the services guaranteed to federally recognized tribes as part of America’s many trust and treaty responsibilities. And as with its companions, this guarantee is rarely fulfilled.



In mid-March, the Hechinger Report and HuffPost found that the BIE offered “limited guidance” to its school administrators while other public school systems moved ahead with more developed contingency plans for remote learning. And as with the funds provided to tribal governments and communities through the Cares Act, the distribution of the $200 million set aside by Congress for the BIE and tribal schools was slowed to a trickle. Almost every student in America was dealing with the ramifications of a slow-moving Congress, but BIE was in particularly bad shape before the crisis hit: A 2017 report on the status of BIE operations by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s office found that “34 percent (63 schools) are in poor condition.” (Comparatively, the American Society of Civil Engineers reported in 2017 that 24 percent of American public schools were in “fair or poor condition.”) “These substandard conditions are not conducive to educational achievement, and they unfairly restrict learning opportunities for students,” the Interior report found.