The Predictable, Preventable Mess of Reopening Schools in Indian Country

In August, as families across the country prepared for the new school year, Smithsonian magazine spoke to more than a dozen anonymous tribal citizens about remote learning, public health protocols, and the rest of the fraught exercise of learning in a pandemic. A grandma from Oregon, who was also a former Bureau of Indian Affairs I.T. specialist, said that she had to step in to teach her grandchildren for two months because their parents still had to work full-time. A parent from the Kewa Pueblo in New Mexico felt uncomfortable with the online curriculum her kids were learning at home: “I want my children to get a proper Indigenous-focused education, versus the colonial cookie-cutter online learning that’s being shoved down children’s throats.” An educator on the Muckleshoot Reservation in Washington State said they worried about the accessibility of their district’s online learning plan: “My concerns are for our families too far out to access the internet. I will make sure they get paper packets, but it’s still not the same as getting instruction.”



Little has changed in the months since. In April, speaking with the Daily Yonder, Hopi citizen Loris Taylor shared that her grandchildren relied on a single hotspot with connectivity issues to do their school work. “They only had one mobile handheld, so he did his homework and then his sister followed,” she said. “That’s four hours right there for the parent to be in some parking lot with their kids. Not very ideal.” Seven months later, in late November, the Associated Press opened a lede on a story about school uncertainty across the Navajo Nation with the line, “One student runs 85 feet up a hill every morning, just to get a cellphone signal so he can call in his attendance.”

Schools serving tribal populations, especially those funded by the federal government, have long been underfunded, and Native households, especially those in rural reservation communities, are still working to gain steady access to broadband. There is no single story of the education crisis in Indian Country because of how varied Indian Country is, but there was never a scenario in which Native students weathered the pandemic as well as their white counterparts. Like recent crises concerning testing availability, the census, voting access, housing, and pandemic relief distribution, there is no way to separate the emergencies of the pandemic from the preexisting structural conditions forged by America’s legacy of land theft and anti-sovereignty. So while it is worthwhile to examine why it is that Native students are being left behind in a global health crisis, and how the United States is failing in its trust responsibilities, it’s hard to say that anything here aside from the coronavirus feels new.