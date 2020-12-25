This Beleaguered Federal Agency Is America’s Best Hope to Curb Guns

The ATF is a federal law enforcement agency that focuses on gun crimes. It also inspects gun dealers and manufacturers to make sure they follow the law. Despite this incredibly important mission, the ATF flies under the radar. To start, its full name—the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives—sounds more like a wild Saturday night than a law enforcement agency. It’s also overshadowed by its bigger cousins at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency.



The ATF has also been a lightning rod for controversy. It famously entered the zeitgeist with a 1993 standoff at a religious compound in Waco, Texas, where a group calling themselves the Branch Davidians were stockpiling guns, which ended in the deaths of four ATF agents and over 60 church members. Most recently, the bureau came under fire for an Obama-era operation where agents allowed illegal gun purchases to proceed in an effort to uncover gun trafficking networks along the Arizona-Mexico border. Its name, Fast and Furious, became a byword for scandal after one of the guns turned up at the scene of the murder of a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Underneath those dramatic headlines are budget and leadership problems that have plagued the agency for years.

Almost everyone agrees that the ATF is in trouble. But this obscure federal agency may be President-elect Joe Biden’s best chance at having a real impact on gun policy—if he takes the opportunity to restore the beleaguered agency’s reputation and revive its mission. In fact, experts told The New Republic that the ATF may be Biden’s best bet at leaving a mark on federal gun policy without having to rely on an intransigent Congress. All agreed that the bureau has faced significant problems over the years, but they outlined a series of proposals they said Biden could push to breathe new life into the bureau and address gun violence.