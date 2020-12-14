But Really, the White House Should Get Vaccinated

Martin Kenyon, a 91-year-old man who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on the first day it was available in the U.K., told CNN he was looking forward to hugging his grandchildren on Christmas Day. Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and instructor at Harvard Medical School, was watching the segment. “Immediately, my heart sank,” he told me. “Please, wait until a week after the second vaccine.” The first error with understanding how these vaccines work, he said, is believing that you’re immediately immune after the first injection goes into your arm.

The second error is that “we don’t yet know whether these vaccines halt the spread of the virus rather than just decrease the severity of disease.” That means the senior officials who receive the shots would eventually be protected against Covid-19 symptoms. But they could still contract and spread the virus—and, if they have no symptoms or mild symptoms, they might not even know they carry the virus, thus putting other White House officials and staff at greater risk, especially at the 25 holiday parties the White House has planned for the next few weeks. It’s important for everyone to understand this delay in protection from the vaccine and what it means for social gatherings and continuing to take precautions, Faust said.

While high-profile vaccination campaigns can be very successful at easing public hesitations, Jeffrey Flier, a professor of physiology and medicine and the former dean of the faculty of medicine at Harvard University, told me by email, he worries that “others may just conclude government officials are hypocrites and dishonest, which is bad.” This is particularly true of a White House that has “publicly downplayed concerns about [the] virus and use of masks and social distancing while lining up to receive early vaccinations,” he said.

From the beginning, the Trump administration has downplayed and mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic. The president frequently brags that he is now “immune” from the virus, and has eschewed measures that would prevent its further spread, like social distancing, mask wearing, and canceling public events. For months, the White House’s unofficial policy was to allow the virus to spread unchecked. At least two gatherings at the White House, as well as Trump’s numerous campaign rallies, appear to have been superspreading events that infected officials and staff, many of whom didn’t have access to the care available to Trump’s inner circle.