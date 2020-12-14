But Really, the White House Should Get Vaccinated

Public figures’ vaccinations could also be helpful if they include information about what the vaccine does and does not do. It’s important to counter the idea that the vaccine will immediately protect you and those around you, experts say. It takes at least a month from the first shot for full protection to set in. If White House officials receive the first dose of the vaccine on Monday, followed by the booster three weeks later, they would enjoy full protection a week after that, on January 11. Since the vaccine will be rolled out in the White House over 10 days, allowing for time off due to side effects, the Trump administration wouldn’t be protected until January 21—incidentally, the day after Joe Biden takes office.

Martin Kenyon, a 91-year-old man who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on the first day it was available in the U.K., told CNN he was looking forward to hugging his grandchildren at Christmas. Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and instructor at Harvard Medical School, was watching the segment. “Immediately, my heart sank,” he told me. “Please, wait until a week after the second vaccine.” The first error with understanding how these vaccines work, he said, is believing that you’re immediately immune after the first injection goes into your arm.

The second error is that “we don’t yet know whether these vaccines halt the spread of the virus rather than just decrease the severity of disease.” That means the senior officials who receive the shots would eventually be protected against Covid-19 symptoms. But they could still contract and spread the virus—and, if they have no symptoms or mild symptoms, they might not even know they carry the virus, thus putting other White House officials and staff at greater risk, especially at the 25 holiday parties the White House has planned for the next few weeks. It’s important for everyone to understand this delay in protection from the vaccine and what it means for social gatherings and continuing to take precautions, Faust said.