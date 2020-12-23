End the Cops’ Cannibalization of Our Budgets

The debate shifts, then, from Is it possible to defund the police? to If we did, what would be possible? Activists in Los Angeles started from there and got their proposed budget on the November ballot, to require that the county allocate at least 10 percent of locally generated revenues be set aside every year for community investment and alternatives to incarceration, like pretrial noncustodial services, including health services, as well as restorative justice programs. “By prohibiting these specific funds from being spent on jails, law enforcement, and the court system—which already account for a disproportionate amount of spending—it would move toward accomplishing what many activists across the country have been calling for,” as Jennifer Swann wrote for The New Republic, “a government that spends its resources on housing, health care, and community instead of just cops.” They won, a victory for the defund movement and for this strategy of funding the future you want.



When people are asked if they support redirecting resources out of law enforcement and toward social services, they support it, as polling this summer confirmed. While, as FiveThirtyEight framed the polling results, the “slogan is unpopular,” when it comes to the actual act of defunding, “there does appear to be some support for rethinking police departments’ role in local budgets and the community.” What this means is that the potential base of support for the demand to defund can include both those who want to abolish the police and those who want to cut their budgets but aren’t necessarily abolitionists. That matters more than this year’s more tedious debates concerned with branding and messaging to help Democrats. A focus on crafting policy that works and meets urgent local needs is something a community can organize around, and—as it did in Los Angeles County—can win.

The future, though, is not limited to whatever now falls under the policy banner of reforming the police. If safety is really the goal, organizers can draw people together around the question of what would it take to feel safe—not just from harm now but to address what conditions enable harm. “Defund the police” might mean stable housing, or childcare, or a decent job. That’s a future that won’t just take us away from the police. As Aronoff wrote in June, there are considerable overlaps between defunding the police and good climate policy: “At the local level, especially, the types of climate policy that mayors and city councils have leverage over are also the investments campaigners in the movement for black lives have urged to make communities safer and stronger: affordable housing, rapid bus transit, and jobs programs. Budgets that revolve around criminalizing black communities, that is, are ill-suited for taking on the climate crisis.” A divestment in the police can be part of investment in everything else life-sustaining. It is air to breathe.

In December, the Minneapolis City Council and mayor came to a compromise and cut nearly $8 million from the police budget. “This was a tremendous win,” Reclaim the Block policy organizer Sheila Nezhad told the MinnPost. “It’s the first time in at least 20 years—that’s how far back the online city records go—that the base budget for Minneapolis police has been cut.” It is not everything they wanted. But the power they built—which could extend to every city and county where this is now, for the first time, a matter of debate—is the win, too.