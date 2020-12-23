End the Cops’ Cannibalization of Our Budgets

Six months ago, after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, the city moved to defund the department. That was the headline in June, but the story in the months since has been more complicated. Debates over what defund means, a cop slowdown, conflict over who does the job of police in the meantime, packed city budget meetings—all are part of a power struggle that, far from a failure, is an indication of what it really looks like to take on the work of reimagining the budget as a moral document, a statement about whose life is valued. 2020 is not the year we fully defunded the police, but the undoubtedly imperfect process of inventing a world without police has begun.

This is not a flip-of-the-switch kind of change. To defund the police is a discrete, complete demand: Zero out that line item in your municipal budget. But “defunding the police” is also a series of commitments—a horizon of possibilities that follow that decisive, moral act. “It’s not a slogan,” said Representative-elect Cori Bush, a veteran of the Ferguson protests. “It’s a mandate for keeping our people alive.” To defund the police is to begin to pose that larger question: What must be done to keep our people alive?



To answer this, we first have to reckon with what policing is—the system in its full history. “There is a broad misconception among most of the American public, including among police themselves, that the reason police departments exist is to promote general well-being and public safety. If that were true, then reforming police would mean simply bringing them into better alignment with their fundamental purpose,” historian Simon Balto wrote in November. “The inconvenient truth of police history in the United States, however, is that police departments were not designed to keep a generic public safe. Rather, they were meant to serve the needs of capital and to uphold racial and ethnic hierarchies. To put it differently, police were designed with power and control in mind, not generalized public safety.”



That history also means that the police are not a necessary feature of this country. As Balto and many others have pointed out, even major American cities didn’t have police departments as we would think of them today until the mid-1800s. It requires imagination to see beyond the present they have left us and to narrate the future we want. At some point, we created the police. We could create something else.

When the idea of the Green New Deal emerged, what made it seem possible wasn’t a detailed 20-point plan. It was through a shared vision of what the world would be like once the Green New Deal was won. Two years ago, at The Intercept, New Republic staff writer Kate Aronoff offered one version of this story, describing the life of a fictional girl in a near future, in which unionized jobs working to transition away from fossil fuels are plentiful, and so are high-speed, zero-carbon trains and lush, green spaces in cities, open to all. This future girl’s parents had paid family leave and childcare, and she will have a free education from pre-K through college. Housing and health care are guaranteed, too. Those guarantees may extend past some ideas of what “fighting climate change” means, but on the scale of what life could look like, they prove essential.

