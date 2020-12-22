Flight of the Barr Bros

Consider William Levi, a 36-year-old lawyer who recently left the DOJ after two years serving as a counselor to Bill Barr and later his chief of staff. If you read his departing profile in The National Law Journal closely, you could work out that he had, in fact, never worked at the department before late 2018, after a brief stint in the Trump White House and some time at a large law firm. It probably helped that his grandfather, Edward Levi, had been attorney general in the Ford administration, and thus his grandson was politically well connected.

Levi’s close affiliation with Barr may not go over well with some people outside the Trump administration, and Levi may realize this. “People familiar with Levi and the Justice Department’s front office stressed that to be by the attorney general’s side is not to endorse his every move,” The National Law Journal reported, but the profile cited no issue on which Levi and Barr ever disagreed. Barr himself was quoted as saying that Levi would “push back and put me to the test,” but this was a hilariously unconvincing claim coming from a man who is not exactly known for encouraging dissent—someone who described congressional oversight as “constant harassment,” characterized Black Lives Matter protesters as “fascistic,” and defended the tear-gassing of peaceful protesters.

Another Barr Bro facing a similar post-Trump quandary is Brian Rabbitt, a senior DOJ official who was 36 at the time of a profile in Politico last year. Rabbitt came to the DOJ in early 2019 after working in the Trump White House and as a senior adviser in the Trump Securities and Exchange Commission but had never worked at the department before then. After serving as a counselor and chief of staff to Barr, he ascended to a job that he is even less qualified to hold—acting head of the Criminal Division in Washington, D.C.—where he currently oversees 600 criminal prosecutors who investigate everything from securities fraud to child exploitation to international drug trafficking.