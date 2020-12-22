Flight of the Barr Bros

The New York Times on Monday published a mea culpa by career lawyer Erica Newland, who joined the Justice Department under Obama and then served under Trump. Working in the Office of Legal Counsel, she wrote, her job was “to tailor the president’s executive actions to make them lawful—in narrowing them, I could also make them less destructive.” Her portfolio “included matters targeting noncitizens, dismantling the Civil Service and camouflaging the president’s corruption.” She left in late 2018, “overcome with fear that I was doing more harm than good,” adding, “I’m haunted by what I did. The trade-off wasn’t worth it.”

Her broad-brush indictment of a DOJ staff that “collectively perpetuated an anti-democratic leader” was a useful, if underwhelming reminder of the need for accountability as the department transitions to a new administration—especially as senior Trump officials who have left the DOJ in recent months, and those who will do so in the months ahead, polish their resumes. Of particular interest is a group that I have come to call the Barr Bros, a cadre of relatively young, conservative white men who acquired senior positions under Attorney General Bill Barr despite having dubious qualifications for their jobs. Many are likely to seek lucrative private-sector jobs—a move that will require them simultaneously to capitalize on their positions while obscuring their responsibility for running the department into the ground and enabling a corrupt, morally repugnant presidency.

Consider William Levi, a 36-year-old lawyer who recently left the DOJ after two years serving as a counselor to Bill Barr and later his chief of staff. If you read his departing profile in The National Law Journal closely, you could work out that he had, in fact, never worked at the department before late 2018, after a brief stint in the Trump White House and some time at a large law firm. It probably helped that his grandfather, Edward Levi, had been attorney general in the Ford administration, and thus his grandson was politically well-connected.