Congress Is the Problem Child of American Democracy

When Americans learn about Congress in civics classes, they’re taught that passing legislation can be a lengthy, multi-stage process. Bills are introduced by a member of either the House or the Senate, then sent to committee for mark-up and deliberation; from there proceeding to the floor for amendments and a final vote. Bills passed by one chamber generally go to the other chamber for approval, and if it’s granted, to the president for their signature or veto. This is not rocket science, it’s Schoolhouse Rock.

The COVID relief bill that now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature, however, went through a process that is almost unrecognizable to students of these legislative arts. This much needed relief package was the product of lengthy negotiations between House Democratic leaders, Senate Republican leaders, and the Trump administration. Rank-and-file lawmakers—the ones that most Americans actually elected—had limited opportunities to directly weigh in on the bill’s provisions during those negotiations. They had even less time to actually read the legislation before voting on it: The final text of the bill went online just hours before the House and Senate votes were scheduled on Monday.

The 5,593-page omnibus bill served multiple purposes. It doubled as a continuing resolution for the federal government’s operations, averting yet another government shutdown for now. (Congress hasn’t actually passed a real budget in almost a decade.) It also bundled together a series of relief measures for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including $600 direct payments for most Americans and a short-term boost to unemployment insurance. As my colleague Nick Martin noted, even these aid efforts fall woefully short of what the American people need right now.