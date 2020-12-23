Congress Is the Problem Child of American Democracy

The 5,593-page omnibus bill served multiple purposes. It doubled as a continuing resolution for the federal government’s operations, averting yet another government shutdown for now. (Congress hasn’t actually passed a real budget in almost a decade.) It also bundled together a series of relief measures for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including $600 direct payments for most Americans and a short-term boost to unemployment insurance. As my colleague Nick Martin noted, even these aid efforts fall woefully short of what the American people need right now.

And then there’s a truckload of random stuff. Some of the measures slapped onto the final bill are unobjectionable; others are not. None of them will be deliberated or considered by Congress to any great effect before becoming law later this week. This slapdash approach to writing the nation’s laws drew bipartisan criticism on Monday night from representatives and senators on both the left and the right. But until those legislators actually back steps to fix the legislative process, their complaints ring hollow.



What sorts of things found their way into the final bill? One provision in the bill would make illegal streaming of copyrighted material into a felony offense punishable by three to ten years in prison. Another measure, the Horseracing Safety and Integrity Act, establishes national standards for horse races and imposes anti-doping measures. The omnibus package includes a lengthy piece of legislation on pipeline safety requirements right before a shorter one on a Smithsonian museum for the history of American women. It even incorporates the “Clean Up the Code Act of 2019,” which removes criminal penalties for the misuse of certain copyrighted symbols like Smokey the Bear, the 4-H logo, and the coat of arms of the Swiss Confederation. The bill even finds the space to ban federal funding for ACORN, an organization that has not existed for years but remains a perennial cause for conservative lawmakers all the same.