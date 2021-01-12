Republicans Want Impunity, Not Unity

Even Republicans who didn’t openly join Trump’s campaign against the election outcome have endeavored to shield him from consequences. “Biden has a historic opportunity to unify America behind the sentiment that our political divisions have gone too far,” Florida Senator Marco Rubio said on Sunday. “But instead he decided to promote the left’s efforts to use this terrible national tragedy to try and crush conservatives or anyone not anti-Trump enough.” Others called for Biden to focus on the future instead of the past. “In light of President Trump’s Thursday statement pledging an orderly transfer of power and calling for healing in our nation, a second impeachment will do far more harm than good,” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on Monday. “It is past time for all of us to try to heal our country and move forward. Impeachment would be a major step backward.”

None of these statements are substantive defenses of Trump’s actions or an explanation of why he doesn’t deserve to be impeached for them. McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the two leading Republicans in Congress, have both indicated that Trump is ultimately responsible for at least some of last week’s violence. The Senate may not even need to hear from witnesses if there’s a trial. Trump used Twitter and public rallies to incite the mob against Congress, and all but two of the senators who’ll be at his trial were there to witness the bruised fruits of his violent labor.

So why the sudden demand for reconciliation? It’s possible that some of these Republicans were genuinely alarmed by last week’s violence and now fear that Trump’s supporters will try to retaliate against Congress if he’s impeached. They may also be concerned that Trump will take some sort of extreme action in the last few days of his presidency if he feels cornered by Congress. These are both valid concerns, though most Republicans have, through their own actions, made it impossible to assess whether any of their stated convictions are sincerely held. But they nevertheless speak to the fundamental unsuitability of the man who sits in the White House. They are not defenses against Trump’s impeachment or removal; they underscore its necessity.