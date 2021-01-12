Republicans Want Impunity, Not Unity

None of these statements are substantive defenses of Trump’s actions or an explanation of why he doesn’t deserve to be impeached for them. McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the two leading Republicans in Congress, have both indicated that Trump is ultimately responsible for at least some of last week’s violence. The Senate may not even need to hear from witnesses if there’s a trial. Trump used Twitter and public rallies to incite the mob against Congress, and all but two of the senators who’ll be at his trial were there to witness the bruised fruits of his violent labor.

So why the sudden demand for reconciliation? It’s possible that some of these Republicans were genuinely alarmed by last week’s violence and now fear that Trump’s supporters will try to retaliate against Congress if he’s impeached. They may also be concerned that Trump will take some sort of extreme action in the last few days of his presidency if he feels cornered by Congress. These are both valid concerns, though most Republicans have, through their own actions, made it impossible to assess whether any of their stated convictions are sincerely held. But they nevertheless speak to the fundamental unsuitability of the man who sits in the White House. They are not defenses against Trump’s impeachment or removal; they underscore its necessity.

It’s more likely that these calls for unity—an ambiguous word in this usage—are little more than a partisan deflection. More than a few Republican members of Congress likely know that what Trump did is not just grievously wrong, but also impeachable conduct. If Biden had responded to Trump’s election lawsuits by telling an Antifa-laden crowd that the Supreme Court was going to steal the country from them, told them to fight back, and then refused to intervene when they ransacked the justices’ chambers, is there any doubt what Republicans would be doing or demanding right now?

Why is Trump so special? It’s certainly not because the president has shown any sort of repentance for his actions. Trump’s video statement last week did not include an apology for his rhetoric, or even an acknowledgement that his voter-fraud lies had contributed to the attack. He initially refused to order flags to be lowered to half-staff at federal buildings for the Capitol Police officer who was killed by Trump supporters during the attack, and he has not yet issued any statement of condolences to the man’s family. According to The New York Times, he even told associates last week that he regretted issuing the video statement where he supported the transition of power and condemned the violence. This is not a man who is deserving of mercy.