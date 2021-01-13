Republicans Rethink “Law and Order” Once They Become Its Target

In the wake of last week’s Capitol riot, the path to Congress now includes a metal detector. To secure the chamber, Capitol police set up a security checkpoint outfitted with a series of magnometers. Like most people who have ever boarded a plane, attended public high school in the last 20 years, or gone to any professional sporting event, members of Congress are now being asked to empty their pockets and take out their electronic devices. Despite this ubiquity, congressional Republicans are upset. They have decried the checkpoints as unnecessary and unconstitutional. It’s a petulant, performative protest, for the most part, but it does offer a useful peek into how seriously many of the conservative legislators take last week’s events and their slobbering allegiance to “law and order.”

Among the most extreme reactions, we have that of Representative Russ Fulcher, a Republican from Idaho’s first district, who pushed an officer aside on Tuesday after trying to rush through the metal detectors. Wednesday morning, Markwayne Mullin and Steve Womack exploded on Capitol Police officers, bellowing about the grave injustice of being asked to wait in line for a couple minutes and walk through a plastic door.

As an aside, Russ Fulcher was the most aggressive member pushing through the metal detectors last night.



A female officer kind of got in his way—I think inadvertently—and he really was...assertive.



The cop didn’t want to talk, but she almost seemed on the verge of tears after. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 13, 2021

House GOP furious at new mags outside the chamber. Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Steve Womack erupted at Capitol Police as they were forced to go through the mags. Womack shouted “I was physically restrained!” And Mullin said “it’s my constitutional right” and “they cannot stop me — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 13, 2021

Doing the Lord’s work, HuffPost’s Matt Fuller staked out the checkpoint and recorded legislators’ reactions—Paul Gosar set off the alarm and kept walking; Alex Mooney gave police the I’m on the phone hand wave; Louie Gohmert dodged them entirely, as did Mullin, Jeff Duncan, Garret Graves, Chip Roy, and Bob Gibbs.